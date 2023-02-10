Right now, the Kansas State Wildcats (19-5) are listed with the 16th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

At 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, the Wildcats square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Kansas State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 16th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-New Year +25000 60th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Kansas State Team Stats

Kansas State outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 76.9 per game to rank 60th in college basketball while allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 133rd in college basketball) and has a +213 scoring differential overall.

The Wildcats have a 12-1 record at home and a 3-4 record on the road while going 4-0 in neutral-site games.

Kansas State is unbeaten at 16-0 as favorites while finishing 3-5 in games listed as underdogs.

In Big 12 action, Kansas State is 7-4, compared to a 12-1 record outside of the conference.

In one-possession games, the Wildcats are 3-1. And they are 5-2 in games decided by two possessions or less.

Kansas State has taken care of business when playing as the favorites this season, sporting a 2-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 14-0 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Kansas State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-4 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0

7-4 | 1-1 | 6-0 | 5-0 Kansas State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, Kansas State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kansas State Players

The Wildcats points and rebounds leader is Keyontae Johnson. He contributes 18.0 points per game and adds 7.6 rebounds.

Markquis Nowell paces the team with 7.8 assists per game.

Nowell hits 2.3 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Kansas State's steals leader is Nowell, who grabs 2.3 per game. Nae'Qwan Tomlin leads the team averaging 1.0 block an outing.

