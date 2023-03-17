At the moment, the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are listed with the third-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +800 on the moneyline.

The Jayhawks play the Arkansas Razorbacks, beginning at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the Second Round. Kansas enters this matchup as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 144.5.

Kansas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +800 3rd Bet $100 to win $800 Pre-Tournament +800 2nd Bet $100 to win $800 Pre-New Year +1400 3rd Bet $100 to win $1400 Preseason +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1400

Kansas Team Stats

Kansas averages 75.5 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball). It has a +266 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Kansas is 24-4 when playing as favorites, with three wins (3-3) when listed as the underdog.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, Kansas has posted a 4-3 record. It is 20-1 when favored by more than three points.

Kansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 13-7 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

13-7 | 7-0 | 5-0 | 3-0 Kansas has 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Kansas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kansas Players

The Jayhawks points and rebounds leader is Jalen Wilson. He contributes 20.1 points per game and adds 8.4 rebounds.

Dajuan Harris paces the team with 6.3 assists per game.

Gradey Dick is the top three-point shooter for the Jayhawks, knocking down 2.3 per contest.

Kansas' blocks leader is KJ Adams, who records 0.8 per game. Harris leads the team by averaging 2.2 steals an outing.

