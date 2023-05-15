Topeka’s social scene is about to witness a night like no other!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Topeka Nights Iconic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Topeka Nights Iconic, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/topeka-nights-iconic-black-n-white-ball.

Join us for an Unforgettable Night at the First Ever Black n’ White Ball in Topeka! On May 26th, 2023, prepare to immerse yourself in elegance and excitement at the inaugural Black n’ White Ball. If you’ve ever dreamt of getting dolled up for a fancy affair, this is your chance to make those dreams a reality!

Step into a world of refined sophistication and be transported to an era of timeless charm. Dress to impress in your most stunning black and white attire and prepare to dance the night away in style. This exclusive event is strictly for those aged 21 and up, ensuring an evening of grown-up fun and festivities.

The Black n’ White Ball promises an unparalleled entertainment experience. With DJ Fab spinning Hip Hop, Dance, House, and R&B, the dance floor will be pulsating with energy. Let the music move you as you revel in the company of fellow partygoers who share your enthusiasm for a night filled with laughter, joy, and good times.

As the night unfolds, indulge in a range of top-notch beverages expertly crafted by our skilled bartenders. Sip on delicious cocktails and raise a glass to the exciting moments that lie ahead. Whether you prefer a classic martini or a modern mixology masterpiece, our drink selection will cater to all discerning tastes.

The festivities kick off at 8 PM, but don’t worry about curfew constraints! We’ll keep the party going until last call, ensuring that you have ample time to revel in the enchantment of the evening. It’s an opportunity to let loose, forget your worries.

Ticket prices are set at $15 for couples and $10 for singles when purchased online, or $20 & $15 at the door. Don’t delay; secure your spot at the event of the year. Grab your friends, your significant other, or fly solo and join us at the Black n’ White Ball for a night you won’t want to miss.

Presented by Topeka Nights Iconic

Ticket Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/topeka-nights-iconic-black-n-white-ball-tickets-578264192767?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse