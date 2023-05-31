Topeka Pet Hotel Specializes in Caring for Anxious Pets While Owners are Away

Does your anxious pet keep you home more than you care to be? Do you avoid trips out of town, or extended outings with friends or family because your dog, cat or other four-legged friend needs special care only you can provide?

If you answered yes, you are not alone.

We love our pets, but there’s no question that properly caring for those with special needs can significantly cut into our plans.

Until now, no pet daycare or boarding service that specializes in the care of anxious pets was offered in Topeka. At Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your pet will get the care that they need so you don’t have to worry.

TLC has a professional staff on site 24/7, creating a home-like environment and offering the same love and care you provide your pets daily. The staff members are skilled in reducing pets’ stress levels and helping them develop effective coping mechanisms for the future.

Rest assured that TLC can take care of all your pet’s unique challenges. Whether it be dietary restrictions, physical ailments, social or separation anxieties, you can be assured that while you are away, TLC’s staff of skilled caregivers will cater to your pet’s specific needs.

They specialize in caring for anxious pets while you’re away – whether that’s for an afternoon, or a week.

For more information about TLC’s services, including specialized care for anxious and aging pets click here or call 785-329-6141.