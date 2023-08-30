Kansas Book Festival Bringing High-Profile Authors to Capital City

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kansas Book Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kansas Book Festival, visit https://www.kansasbookfestival.com/.

The 12th anniversary of the Kansas Book Festival is just around the corner, making it an unmissable event for all book enthusiasts. This free event is open to the public and is free to attend. The event will take place September 16th at Washburn University’s Mabee Library from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Discover a world of literary treasures as you explore the latest and most captivating new books. Embracing the spirit of Kansas, the festival vendors pay homage to the Sunflower State, with all featured authors sharing connections to the region.

What makes this event truly special is the chance to meet and interact with a distinguished lineup of authors, including:

**KEYNOTE:** Ling Ma – Winner of the 2023 National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction

Candice Millard – New York Times Bestseller - Mike Ciccotello - Winner of the 2023 Bill Martin Picture Book Award

Jenn Bailey

K.L. Barron

Kate Benz

Amy Brady

Traci Brimhall

Margie Carr

Marcia Cebulska

Violet Cornett

Yanfei Gao - Maryemma Graham

and many more!

For a Complete List of Authors click HERE

This festival is a celebration of authors, musicians, children’s activities, food trucks, publishing companies, and a wealth of diverse attractions. The best part? Mark your calendars for September 16th, and make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible gathering of literary enthusiasts and creators. Join us as we celebrate the magic of books and the joy of reading!