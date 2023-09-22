Local Fundraiser Concert to Salute First Responders and Support PTSD Awareness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Heroes Salute Project and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Heroes Salute Project, visit http://heroessaluteproject.org.

In a gesture of gratitude and support for the city’s first responders, Heroes Salute Project is hosting the “Salute to our First Responders” fundraiser concert on September 29th, 2023. The event, set to take place at the Aurora at the Vinewood in Topeka, Kansas, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, aims to raise funds and awareness for first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The concert promises an evening filled with lively music, featuring performances by renowned artists Savanna Chestnut, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Noe Palma. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music, dance, participate in silent auctions, and enter raffles, making for a memorable night of entertainment and community engagement.

This initiative is in collaboration with the First Responder Golf Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing a relaxed environment for first responders to share their experiences and stories while utilizing the therapeutic nature of golf. The goal is to help first responders cope with the daily traumas they encounter while serving their communities.

”We believe it’s essential to recognize the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by our first responders,” said Matthew Norman, organizer of the event. “This event not only allows us to express our gratitude but also to extend a helping hand to those who might be silently struggling with PTSD.”

All proceeds from the event will be channeled to support the First Responder Golf Foundation, enabling them to continue their vital work in aiding first responders as they navigate the challenges of PTSD.

Tickets for the “Salute to our First Responders” fundraiser concert are priced at $10.00 and can be purchased in advance on the event website or at the door on the day of the event.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://heroessaluteproject.org

Event Details: