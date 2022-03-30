Topeka Plant: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Hiring Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goodyear Tire and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goodyear Tire, visit https://goodyear.greatjob.net/en/locations/manufacturing.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is having a hiring event at the Topeka Workforce Center April 12th from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. Same day offers for Production positions!

You can apply in advance at: https://goodyear.greatjob.net/en/locations/manufacturing or scan QR code below. Just search “Topeka, KS” for all current openings! Walk-ins Welcome as well from 8-4 Hiring.

At this special hiring event, Goodyear will be accepting applications and questions regarding all skilled trades for their Topeka facility. They have an urgent need for Powerhouse Operators, Maintenance Mechanics, Production Associates.

Basic Qualifications include:

· HS Diploma/GED

· Must be at least 18 years of age

· Must be legally authorized to work in the US without company sponsorship now or in the future.

· Must be able to successfully complete all post offer, pre-employment contingencies.

· Ability to work any and shift including rotating shift, Sunday-Saturday

· Basic computer skills

For more than a century, Goodyear has led the industry in manufacturing innovative tires that deliver the highest level of performance for everything from passenger cars and trucks to airplanes, heavy-duty mining equipment, and racecars. They are devoted to advancing tire technology, applying our innovations to new products that deliver confident mobility for drivers everywhere. If you are looking for a challenging, yet rewarding career path, you will enjoy being a part of the manufacturing team. Join them on April 12th.