Tour of Ireland, England and Scotland led by Topeka Travel Agency booking now

Travel Agent Wanda Bond of Cruise Holidays Topeka is hosting a magical trip to Ireland, Scotland, and England this summer and you are invited!

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the British Isles, this is your trip! From the ancient villages along the Shannon to the cathedrals and castles lining the Thames, this tour of Ireland and Britain invites you to splash about in four distinctive countries and cultures.

Your journey begins in Shannon, Ireland on August 23, 2023. From there you’ll travel to Limerick and see the Cliffs of Moher and Galway. Then it’s on to the Ring of Kerry, Killarney, and Blarney, where you’re welcome to kiss the famous Blarney Stone!

The group will then push north into Dublin, and then into Northern Ireland where you’ll take in the geographic phenomenon known as the Giant’s Causeway.

You’ll wrap up the month of August with stops in Belfast, Edinburg, Scotland, Alnwick, England, and York. Then it’s on to Stratford, Upon, Avon, Bath and Stonehenge the first few days of September.

Prices start at $4,190 per person (based on double occupancy), and travel insurance and gratuities are covered.

If 13 days isn’t enough, Cruise Holidays is offering pre-nights in Limerick and additional time in London after the tour is over.

This trip will be full of music, literature, poetry; lively traditions, customs, and conversations; smooth Guinness, whiskey, and ale. Enjoy traditional tea at a 150-year-old Irish farmhouse, follow the sounds of haunting bagpipes in Edinburgh’s quirky quarters, and quote famous verse as you stroll around Shakespeare’s birthplace in the English countryside. With a compass pointed toward enlightenment and enchantment, this vacation to Ireland and Britain is overflowing with seaside scenery, Highland history, and cobblestone charisma.

Want to know more? Contact tour guide Wanda Bond direct at (785) 806-1244 or wanda@cruisexcel.com, or you can also contact Cruise Holidays of Topeka at (785) 271-9889 for more information.