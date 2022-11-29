Topeka Travel Agency hosting one-of-a-kind group trip through Panama Canal

Norwegian Jewel - aerial at Sea

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cruise Holidays of Topeka and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cruise Holidays of Topeka, visit https://landandseapros.com/.

Choice cabins are still available for a one-of-a-kind 9-night Southern Caribbean cruise to and through the Panama Canal escorted by Tim and Denise Hersh, of Cruise Holidays of Topeka.

Guest will not only get to experience cruising through the Panama Canal, but they will also get to explore Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), Cartagena (Columbia), Curacao, Aruba, and Bonaire. Travelers will also enjoy two sea days while on board Norwegian Cruise Line’s ‘Jewel’ cruise ship.

The cruise departs Colon, Panama on Monday, February 13, 2023. There is an option for pre-nights in Panama City which is highly recommended.

Hersh, who has been hosting trips with the Topeka’s Cruise Holidays for four years says group travel is as stress free as you can get!

“Your responsibility is getting to the airport and on that plane to Panama City,” said Hersh. “We take care of the details after that.”

Hersh says Cruise Holidays of Topeka’s group trips come with more benefits than one might imagine.

“Going with a group of fellow Kansans just helps ease the mind a bit – there’s power in numbers, I guess you could say,” said Hersh. “There’s is an added sense of security when you are traveling with other guests who are like-minded folks doing the same thing and going the same place.”

Hersh says group rates are also less than if traveling as just a pair thanks to buying power! Cabins start at around $1,900 per person which includes Cruise, port fees and taxes, beverage package, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, $50 shore excursion credit, pre-paid gratuities and travel protection.

If you love to travel, but don’t like all the stress and headache that comes with it – let Cruise Holidays of Topeka be your partner in getting you to your destination!

And just because you’re in a group doesn’t mean you have to do everything together.

“The first day you’ll be strangers, but by the end of the trip you’ll have a bunch of new, really good friends,” said Hersh. “It’s so fun to see this transformation.”

Trip Details:

2/12 – Pre-night hotel Panama City (optional but highly recommended)

2/13 – Depart Colon, Panama at 5 p.m.

2/14 – Columbia from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2/15 – Day at Sea

2/16 – Curacao from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2/17 – Aruba from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2/18 – Bonaire from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2/19 – Day at Sea

2/20 – Costa Rica from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2/21 – Cruise through the Panama Canal

2/22 – Arrive at Panama City at 7 a.m.

Each port includes a long list of things to do! Excursions through NCL are listed on your cruise planner for your viewing with information about each offering as well as detailed descriptions. Beaches are accessible for to lounge at your leisure.

Jewel went into service in 2005, however, was just refurbished in 2021. There are many options on Norwegian Jewel including live music, comedy, karaoke, dancing and shows in the Stardust Theater. Daytime fun includes trivia, art auctions, Bingo and “Deal or no Deal” game shows.

For more information, call Tim Hersh at (785) 271-9889, or send him an email here.

Cruise Holidays of Topeka is locally owned and operated by Dick and Judy Knoll.