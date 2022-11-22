Topeka based businesses offering extra holiday deals

SPONSORED -- Several Topeka businesses are offering extra holiday savings throughout the month of December. See if your favorite retailer is on the list!
Discounts are only available through the retailer on the day or days listed below. See individual retailer for complete details.
December 1st
Absolute Design By Brenda - 20% off storewide
629 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS
December 2nd
Porterfield’s Flowers - 25% off the entire store
3101 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS
December 3rd
Capitol City Pawn - 30-day layaway for 50% down
115 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
December 5th
Laces - 30% off all Clothing
250 SE 29th St, Topeka, KS
December 6th
University Flowers - 50% off all Non-Perishables
1700 SW Washburn Ave Ste A, Topeka, KS
December 7th
December 8th
Brickhouse Antiques - 20% off the entire store
3711 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
December 9th
David’s Jewelers - All shoppers are entered into a drawing for a set of diamond earrings
623 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS
December 10th
Maj-r Thrift -- 20% entire store!
2020 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS
December 11th
December 12th
Naulings BBQ - 10% off all food
1001 SE Quincy St, Topeka, KS
December 13th
Essentia Salon - 20% off Aveda Products & 20% off any Spa Service
5900 SW Huntoon St. Suite A2, Topeka, KS
December 14th
Sanctuary Salon - 10% all Protective hair styles
3347 SE Adams St., Topeka, KS
December 15th
Laces - 20% off all shoes
250 SE 29th St, Topeka, KS
December 16th
RJ’s Discount Store - 10% off all store items
3729 SW South Park Ave, Topeka, KS
December 17th
Decmeber 19th
Lady Fingers Automotive -50% off all oil changes
1951 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS
December 20th
Capitol City Pawn - 60% off select items
115 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
December 21st
Manning Music - Instruments & Repairs
3400 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
December 22nd
December 23rd
Patterson Family Child Care Center
2347 SE Wisconsin Ave, Topeka, KS