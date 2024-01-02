LG LAUNCHES NEW WASHCOMBO™ ALL-IN-ONE WASHER/DRYER WITH INVERTER HEATPUMP™ TECHNOLOGY and Direct Drive Motor

New Laundry Innovation Washes and Dries In Under Two Hours With Ventless Technology To Get-It-Done In One

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, manufacturer of America's most reliable line of home appliances, is excited to announce the newest addition to its laundry product line, the 5.0 cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo™ All-in-One Washer/Dryer with Inverter HeatPump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor (WM6998HBA). The All-in-1 WashCombo runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under two hours, without having to transfer clothes.1 One appliance does it all — with a space-saving, go-anywhere ventless design. Fast and efficient, it saves time while using up to 60 percent less energy than a vented model.2

LG Electronics reveals their new WashComboTM All-In-One Washer/Dryer with Inverter HeatPumpTM technology for a one-stop-shop cleaning experience. (PRNewswire)

The WashCombo™ All-in-One brings accessibility, energy efficiency and convenience to improve life at home. As the largest capacity combo model available, it can fit your larger loads including a king-size comforter.3 Without the need to transfer laundry or have a special electrical hook up, more families can enjoy in-unit laundry and get back to focusing on what matters most to them. Key features include:

Energy Savings : LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos. 2

LCD Digital Dial Control: Streamlined controls give you more of what you need with each turn of the dial, from helpful prompts to status updates to remaining cycle time. Easily access more than 20 cycles and quickly modify any cycle using the touch panel for total laundry control.

Easy Lint Removal : Conveniently located right on top of the WashCombo™ All-in-One, the ezLintFilter design allows you to easily remove lint after every load without having to use your hands.

Built-in Intelligence : Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash/dry motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

ezDispense® Automatic Dispenser: Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener, skipping refills for up to 18 to 31 loads. 4 Even get alerts on your smartphone when it's time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.

Advanced Washing & Allergan- Friendly Cycles : 5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes. 5 The Allergiene™ wash cycle uses the power of steam to remove over 95% of dust, pet dander and pollen. 6

Direct Drive Drying Technology: Better than belt-driven motors—no belts, no pulleys, no worries. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load.

In addition to providing energy efficiency, the space-saving 2-in-1 configuration, ventless design and standard 120v plug means it can be installed virtually anywhere, bringing the convenience of in-home laundry to all, whether they live in a high-rise condo, townhome, or smaller space.

It's also compatible with multiple pedestals and riser options to further customize the laundry space. Options include a secondary pedestal washer with the LG SideKick™ (Model WD300), to tackle two loads of laundry at the same time7. For extra storage, pair it with the storage pedestal (WDP6) that comes with a convenient pull-out basket. Or simply modify the height and pair it with a riser (WDPS2) that's also ADA compliant.

LG SmartThinQ™ Technology, offering control and convenience to help simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. LG SmartThinQ™ Technology provides the ability to control your washer/dryer combo remotely or use voice commands with Google or Alexa voice assistants. Plus, download additional cycles and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and more.8

The new LG WashCombo™ All-in-One will be available for purchase on LG.com on January 4, 2024 and can also be viewed at the Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas Jan 9-12, 2024 at LG's booth located at LVCC Central Hall #16008.

1 Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023).

2 60% more energy efficient drying - efficiency rating as compared to the requirements for ENERGY STAR® qualification for standard electric dryers. Based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

3 Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load washer/dryer combos with a width of 27 inches or less (September 2023).

4 *Based on internal testing of a comparable model, 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 18 loads when using detergent and softener; up to 31 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only (May 2020). Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer. Use the ezDispense® Nozzle Clean function to periodically clean the reservoirs or before changing the softener reservoir to a detergent reservoir and vice versa. **Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-fi and app required. Features subject to change. See lg.com for additional details and privacy information.

5 Based on independent testing of a comparable model in normal cycle with default option, 10 lb. load (December 2022)

6 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

7 LG SideKick™ sold separately.

8 Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

+1 917-386-4213

Jennifer Tayebi

Jennifer.Tayebi@LG-One.com

+1 734-395-0780

LG Electronics USA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA