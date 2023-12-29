JinkoSolar is the First PV Company Worldwide with Net-zero Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets* of its principle subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., have recently been approved by the SBTi, making JinkoSolar the first PV company in the world to have its Net-zero targets validated. It is only the second company in mainland China to achieve that status, as well as the third company in the global semi-conductor industry.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. In the era of global warming, participating in and setting science-based targets has become a new business norm, reflecting the competitiveness and responsibility of companies in the fields of sustainable development and ESG. Currently, over 7,000 companies worldwide have committed to the SBTi, including Tesla, Apple, BASF, Lenovo, and Tencent.

In late 2019, JinkoSolar announced its participation in the RE100 green initiative and, at the end of 2021, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. officially committed to set net-zero targets in line with climate science with the SBTi. In the first half of 2023, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. released its 2022 ESG report, outlining its climate roadmap for the first time. Leveraging its consistently innovative PV technology and reliable PV products, JinkoSolar provides clean, secure, affordable, and renewable electricity globally. It addresses global climate change with an economic, green, and feasible approach. In the fourth quarter of 2023, JinkoSolar became the first PV company to have delivered a total of more than 200 GW of solar modules. Accordingly, IHS Markit estimates that one out of every eight modules in the world today was manufactured by JinkoSolar, contributing 1 kilogram of carbon reduction for every 8 kilograms of PV products.

By working with SBTi and setting net-zero targets, JinkoSolar is not only declaring its ambition to address climate change but also providing a clear action guide for full value chain emissions reduction. JinkoSolar is fully committed to play its part in the global energy transformation and contribute to building a greener and more sustainable future.

*The SBTi plans to publish Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.'s approved net-zero target on their website on the 25th of January 2024.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

