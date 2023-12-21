Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q3 2023 Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Rising Treasury Yields Halt the Strong Equity Performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q3 2023. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies each quarter. In October of this year, Zephyr tapped Nick Williams to the newly created position of PSN Product Manager where he is charged with directing the strategy, growth and development of the world's longest running SMA database in the world and the source for PSN Top Gun Awards.

Zephyr Investment Management Software (PRNewswire)

"PSN is a top resource for due diligence to research SMA strategies, performance and investment philosophies."

Williams holds a master's degree in finance from the University of Nevada Reno, and brings more than 10 years of experience in financial software and data analytics. He was most recently a Senior Technical Project Manager at Bombora, where he led multiple teams as a Scrum Master. He previously served as a fund of funds analyst and release manager at PerTrac where he built custom ETL processes for automatically consuming data used to generate factsheets for clients.

"SMAs have historically been considered investment vehicles reserved for institutions or ultra-high-net-worth individuals due to high minimums, complexities, and fee structures, but that is changing," says Williams. "Advancements in innovation and technology have made it easier and less costly for advisors, granting greater accessibility for clients and low minimum buy-in rates. PSN is a leading resource for due diligence, allowing advisors to easily research strategies, performance and investment philosophies that align with client goals."

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Gun winners and noted, "The optimism over aggressive rate cuts cooled and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 'high for longer' rhetoric started resonating across markets."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter's PSN Top Gun List. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Large Value Universe.

Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.: Midstream Energy (No K-1s) (+3.5% for the quarter)

Boston Partners: BP Concentrated Large Cap Value Eq (+1.9% for the quarter)

Torray Investment Partners, LLC: Torray Equity Income (+1.8% for the quarter)

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the Emerging Markets Universe:

Newton Investment Management Group: Newton Emerging Markets Small Cap Eq (+7.7% for the quarter)

Schroders: Frontier Markets Equity (+6.9% for the quarter)

PanAgora Asset Management, Inc.: Stock Selector EM Small Cap (+5.7% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Core Plus Universe:

Newport Investment Advisors, Inc.: Flexible Bond (+1.9% for the quarter)

Neuberger Berman: Multi-Sec Credit (+1.7% for the quarter)

Advisors Asset Management: Core Plus Portfolio (+1.7% for the quarter)

Nauman's complete Q3 2023 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you do not have a login, you may register for complimentary access. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning financial services software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com. Zephyr was honored with the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Retail Investment Platform and was recently named a finalist for the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its Portfolio Analytics technology. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company