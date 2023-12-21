Mohegan Bolsters Corporate Executive Team

Joffre Wells joins Mohegan as the new VP of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer; Kelly Leung is promoted to Sr. VP of International Marketing; Kelly Sullivan is promoted to VP of People Operations

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, world-renowned entertainment and gaming brand, today announces that Joffre Wells joins its Executive team as VP of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Kelly Leung and Kelly Sullivan, whose time with Mohegan stretches 10+ years, have also been promoted to the Mohegan Leadership Team.

Joffre Wells joins Mohegan as the new VP of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer (PRNewswire)

"We're so thrilled to have Joffre Wells join our team as his leadership and financial expertise are a perfect fit for our organization, especially as we continue to grow as a premier operator of integrated entertainment resorts," said Ray Pineault, President & CEO of Mohegan. "Kelly Sullivan and Kelly Leung are also exemplary team members at Mohegan and their respective promotions are well deserved. Our leadership at Mohegan is as strong as ever as we head into 2024 where we'll meet new challenges and evolve our brand further."

As VP of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, Joffre will help steer Mohegan's capital planning utilizing his expertise in fixed income, interest rate management and foreign exchange hedging, while further strengthening our investor and banking relationships. The role also allows Joffre to use his knowledge to support strategic projects in accounting, financial planning and analysis and Team Member development.

Prior to joining Mohegan, Joffre was a Global Macro Trader for Brandywine Global in Philadelphia, PA. Earlier in his career, he also served as Global Rates Trader – Vice President, for BlackRock out of New York, NY. Joffre holds an MBA in Management Information Systems and an MS in Finance from Drexel University, in addition to a BBA in Finance from Temple University.

Kelly Leung, who now takes on an elevated role for Mohegan as Senior Vice President of International Marketing, has long been a crucial part of the Asian Marketing efforts at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, which is the flagship property for Mohegan. As Sr. VP of International Marketing, Kelly Leung will remain involved in those key marketing initiatives at Mohegan Sun, while expanding his responsibilities and expertise to Mohegan's international portfolio which includes Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario and now Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea. Kelly has more than 27 years of experience in the entertainment & gaming industry, beginning his career as an Executive Host with Foxwoods before serving as an Executive Director at Caesars and Harrah's properties Las Vegas. Kelly began his career at Mohegan Sun in 2006 as VP of Player Development of Asian Marketing.

Kelly Leung was born and raised in Hong Kong and prides himself on helping to create memorable experiences for guests.

Kelly Sullivan also has been a part of the Mohegan family since 2013, first serving as Director of Career and Leadership Development for the Mohegan Tribe where she helped implement programs that support KPIs (key performance indicators) and ensured alignment of offered programs in accordance with strategic business goals for all Mohegan entities. Kelly was hired by Mohegan in 2016 where she took on the title of Director of Global Human Resources and Development. In this position, Kelly sharpened her corporate HR skills and gained valuable experience in overseeing large scale business strategy and operational planning for affiliated sectors both locally and internationally. Kelly was promoted to Director of Global People Operations for Mohegan in 2019, and it was at this time where she also took on an international assignment for Mohegan in spearheading the development and execution of a comprehensive HR strategy for Mohegan INSPIRE while living in South Korea.

In her role as VP of People Operations, Kelly Sullivan will oversee and lead the Corporate People Operations team for all recruiting, hiring, onboarding, engagement, performance management and other high level internal business operations for Mohegan.

Corporate People Operations is the newer departmental name previously known as Corporate Human Resources for Mohegan.

These announcements occur at an exciting time for Mohegan as in late November, the brand grew its international expansion with the soft-opening of its eighth property, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, located in Incheon, South Korea. Mohegan INSPIRE is an all-in-one entertainment destination for all generations with state-of-the-art attractions. The current phase encompasses three hotel towers with 1,275 rooms, Korea's first multi-purpose arena which just held the Melon Music Awards (MMA 2023), MICE facilities, signature restaurants and Aurora, a cutting-edge digital entertainment street and more. A foreigner-only casino and retail offerings are scheduled for an early 2024 launch, with other facilities to also open within the first half of 2024.

For more information on Mohegan, please visit mohegangaming.com for the latest news on Mohegan Sun, visit newsroom.mohegansun.com/.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

LOGO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority