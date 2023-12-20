THORNE HEALTHTECH ANNOUNCES INNOVATION ARM UNDER THORNE VENTURES

Thorne's Core Personalized Supplement and Testing Unit to be led by new CEO, Colin Watts and Current COO Tom McKenna

Thorne Ventures to be led by legacy Thorne CEO, Paul Jacobson, as it Identifies the Next Generation of Scientific Wellness

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, the parent company to Thorne, a leader in developing personalized approaches to health and wellness, announced today that the company has launched a new enterprise named Thorne Ventures to advance the company's focus on innovation and science-backed wellness breakthroughs. Thorne and Thorne Ventures will operate as two separate units that will have a high degree of collaboration.

Thorne – Thorne's personalized supplement and testing unit leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional products for consumers, health professionals and corporations. Healthcare industry and consumer products veteran Colin Watts will serve as Thorne's new Chief Executive Officer. With 30 years of experience, Mr. Watts brings deep experience to this role having served as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, President of Weight Watchers Health Solutions, Chief Innovation Officer at Walgreens, and Global Operating President of McNeil Nutritionals and Consumer Healthcare, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Tom McKenna, who has been with the company for 14 years, will continue serving in his leadership role as Chief Operating Officer for Thorne.

"Thorne has built its reputation on being a trusted brand known for its science-backed high-quality products, transparency, and clean manufacturing process, and I'm honored to join Thorne at such an important time in the company's history," said Watts. "As an avid Thorne consumer, I am looking forward to working with the Thorne team leveraging R&D, upping our commitment to science and technology, and showcasing our deep portfolio of personalized offerings. There's a lot to be excited about as we continue to scale and I'm looking forward to working in lock step with Paul on Thorne Ventures and the broader strategic direction of the company."

"Our customers know us and trust us for our high-quality products, and we take great pride in that," said McKenna. "The science behind our formulations, the ingredients, manufacturing processes, and finished products are not changing in any way."

Thorne Ventures – Thorne's innovation arm focuses on identifying the next generation of products and services that will advance scientific wellness. Thorne-owned Drawbridge Health and other technologies will operate inside of Thorne Ventures in order to leverage science-backed technology and ideas that can revolutionize how individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

"The preventative health market continues to grow with new technological advances while constantly adapting to what consumers want – personalized scientific wellness focused on increasing one's health span," said Jacobson. "Given Thorne's historical success and focus on the future, I'm looking forward to leading Thorne Ventures which is dedicated to redefining innovative ideas and solutions to help consumers take greater control of their own health. I've always been passionate about scientific innovation, what comes next in the industry, and how we can continue to bring new products that are data-driven and science backed to the market to help consumers be more proactive with their health and wellness."

Both Jacobson and McKenna will continue to serve on Thorne HealthTech's board of directors along with Watts.

Thorne HealthTech – comprised of Thorne and Thorne Ventures – is a science-driven wellness company that is driven by data and rooted in scientific rigor to deliver personalized approaches to health and wellness.

Thorne – Thorne's personalized supplement and testing unit leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional products for consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne Ventures – Thorne's innovation arm focuses on identifying the next generation of products and services that will advance scientific wellness. Thorne-owned Drawbridge Health and other technologies operate inside of Thorne Ventures in order to leverage science-backed technology and ideas that can revolutionize how individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

Thorne's manufacturing facility is based in Summerville, SC and is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content. Thorne is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams.

