Universal Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. "Universal is proud of the efforts taken in the last year to promote the sustainability of our operations and contribute to global sustainability goals," said George C. Freeman III, Universal's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are taking important steps to advance our sustainability agenda as we continue to monitor and address the environmental and social impacts of our business. We are excited to share details of our work in this year's sustainability report."

Universal's 2023 Sustainability Report focuses on the Company's primary sustainability topics as well as its environmental, social and supply chain goals. This report has been prepared with reference to GRI Standards and SASB Agriculture Products Standard, and data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The 2023 Sustainability Report is available at: http://universalcorp.com/Resources/Practices/2023%20Universal%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

