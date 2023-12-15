KITH TREATS AND CHIPS AHOY! PARTNER TO CREATE LIMITED-EDITION COOKIE JAR AND ICE CREAM SANDWICH KIT

—Collaboration includes an exclusive menu of Chips Ahoy! holiday ice cream specials and co-branded apparel collection—

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storied American cookie brand Chips Ahoy!® has tapped sweets parlor Kith Treats—housed within the flagships of luxury lifestyle brand and specialty retailer Kith and known for their cereal-infused ice cream confections—to create a co-branded, holiday-inspired collection of housewares and apparel as well as an extensive menu of crave-worthy Chips Ahoy! ice cream specials.

At the core of the collection is a custom cookie jar and premium ice cream sandwich kit, with the former taking the shape of a life-sized Kith Treats for Chips Ahoy! ice cream swirl, embellished with a limited-edition Kith Ahoy! wordmark. The ice cream sandwich kit includes a marble tray embossed with the Kith Ahoy! logo, a premium ice cream scooper, a co-branded scoop & stack, and a pair of stainless-steel spoons, all held in place by a pristine maplewood holder. Complementing the housewares is a duo of vintage-washed cotton tees adorned with both Chips Ahoy! and Kith Treats branding.

The program's key menu offering is The Fiegs, a flight of ice cream sandwiches made with Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert and an array of signature Kith Treats ingredients, bookended by a variety of beloved Chips Ahoy! cookie flavors. Each sandwich included in the flight represents a member of Kith Founder & CEO Ronnie Fieg's family and their favorite dessert profiles. The Fiegs Ice Cream Sandwich Flight will be served at all domestic Kith Treats locations through December 31st. The flight is comprised of:

The Fiegster Chip Sandwich — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Mini Marshmallow, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla Wafers, Brownie Bits, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmallow Fluff

The Wifey Chip Sandwich — Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookie, Hazelnut Filled Wafers, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread

The Maia Chip Sandwich — Chips Ahoy! Candy Blast Cookie, Strawberries, Cheesecake Bites, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Jam

To bring the Kith Ahoy! Experience to life in-store, Kith Treats' SoHo & Miami Design District shops will transform into Kith Ahoy! bars, featuring The Fiegs Ice Cream Sandwich Flight, as well as a full menu of ice cream swirls, milkshakes and hot chocolate recipes—all infused with Chips Ahoy! cookies and Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert. The menu will include:

The Original Chip — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Cookie Dough Bites, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Blue Non Pareils

The Caramel Mocha Chip — Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookie, Chocolate Cake Crunch, Toffee Crunch, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Coffee Ice Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Salted Toffee Crunch

The Peanut Butter Chip — Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookie, Peanut Butter Cup, Cookie Dough Bites, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Honey Roasted Peanuts

The Mint Chip — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Peppermint Patty, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Peppermint Candy

The Snickerdoodle Chip — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Snickerdoodle, Cinnamon Crunch, Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon, Red Sugar Sprinkles

The Double Chocolate Chip — Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookie, Chocolate Cake Crunch, Brownie Bites, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Chocolate Ice Cream

The Fiegster Chip — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Mini Marshmallow, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla Wafers, Brownie Bits, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream

The Wifey Chip — Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookie, Hazelnut Filled Wafers, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate-Hazelnut Drizzle

The Maia Chip — Chips Ahoy! Candy Blast Cookie, Strawberries, Cheesecake Bites, Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dessert, Kith Treats Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Drizzle, Rainbow Sprinkles

Kith Ahoy! Hot Chocolate — Chips Ahoy! Original Cookie, Hot Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate & Chips Ahoy! Cookie Crumble Rim

Cookie Crumb Waffle Cone — Kith Monogram Homemade Waffle Cone, Milk Chocolate & Chips Ahoy! Cookie Crumble Rim

The Kith Ahoy! limited time takeover menus will be served exclusively at Kith Treats SoHo & Miami Design District, with the in-store experience beginning Friday, December 8th and running through Sunday, December 17th, from 10AM through 8:00pm EST daily.

The Kith Treats for Chips Ahoy! collection will be released exclusively at all North American Kith Treats locations, Kith.com & the Kith App on Friday, December 8th.

The Kith for Chips Ahoy! Vintage Tees retail for $70. Accessories range from $125 to $225.

About Kith Treats

Before building his footwear and apparel empire, fashion and retail force Ronnie Fieg's first foray into entrepreneurship was with something far more palatable. Because his parents didn't allow him to eat sugary cereals at home, he would sell the school lunch they would pack for him each morning and use the money to buy himself his favorite cereals, turning his profits into a daily indulgence. Since then, he dreamed of opening New York's first dedicated cereal bar. He held onto, developed, and refined the concept for twenty years, and in 2015, Kith Treats was born. The childhood obsession evolved into an extension of Fieg's progressive retail establishment Kith, with Kith Treats bars located within each of Kith's flagship locations, as well as inside of Kith's shop-in-shop at Americana Manhasset's Hirshleifers department store and Selfridges department store in London. Kith Treats features a menu of rotating specials created by friends and family of the brand, including Action Bronson, Victor Cruz, Virgil Abloh and LeBron James.

