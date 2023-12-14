TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum sensation, Lil Tecca, just announced his biggest national headliner yet, Lil Tecca: HVN ON EARTH TOUR presented by the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Emphatically closing out another massive year highlighted by the release of his third studio album, the critically & commercially acclaimed, TEC, the 21-year-old rapper has set the stage for a blockbuster 2024.

LIL TECCA: HVN ON EARTH TOUR PRESENTED BY THE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR COMING THIS WINTER (PRNewswire)

The HVN ON EARTH TOUR launches on February 14 in Dallas, TX, and visits major markets including Atlanta, Philly, Chicago, and a hometown show on February 23 at Terminal 5 in NYC, before wrapping up on March 17 in Tempe, AZ. The full itinerary is below. Tickets are available HERE .

Reflecting on his upcoming tour, Tecca shares, "I'm very excited and grateful as the newest artist selected to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour series. This will be my biggest and craziest headlining tour yet, so to all my fans, get ready."

Presale schedule is below:

Artist Presale: Thu. Dec 14 @ 12pm ET / 9am PT – Fri. Dec 15 @ 8am LOCAL / PASSWORD: TEC

LIL TECCA: HVN ON EARTH TOUR PRESENTED BY THE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR:

2.14.24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

2.16.24 – Austin, TX – Emo's

2.18.24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

2.20.24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

2.21.24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

2.23.24 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

2.25.24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2.27.24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

2.28.24 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

3.1.24 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

3.2.24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3.5.24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3.8.24 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

3.10.24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3.11.24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

3.13.24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3.14.24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

3.17.24 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

ABOUT LIL TECCA

Whatever you think you know about Lil Tecca, forget it now. When you throw away all of the internet chatter, clickbait, punditry, and opinions, the music is all that's left. Now more than ever, that music reflects the truth for the chart-topping multi-platinum New York rapper. It's why a passionate fan base has connected so intimately to his open-hearted lyrics, otherworldly hooks, and off-kilter flows. It's why he's consistently asserted himself as an individual without comparison. It's also why he will leave an indelible imprint on the game. He's been quietly preparing himself to make such a statement.

Tecca arrived with the force of a hurricane in 2019. Since emerging, he has gathered nearly 10 billion streams and notched a series of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold singles, including the quadruple-platinum breakthrough "Ransom'' and the platinum-certified bangers "Did It Again," "Lot of Me," and "Never Left." He scored three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 with the 2019 platinum mixtape We Love You Tecca and his first two albums—Virgo World [2020], and We Love You Tecca 2 [2021]. Beyond selling out hundreds of headline shows around the globe, he has collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert, The Kid LAROI, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and the late Juice WRLD, to name a few. He incited the applause of New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and more along the way.

Despite the previous accolades, Tecca finally introduces his genuine self on his third full-length album, TEC [Galactic Records/Republic Records].

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of six annual tours across Hip Hop, EDM, Country, Rock, Latin, and Comedy. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), Morgan Wallen, Logic, Kane Brown, Asking Alexandria, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com

ABOUT REPUBLIC RECORDS:

A division of Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, Republic Records has been recognized by Billboard as the industry's #1 label over the last 10 years. It is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists such as Anitta, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Coi Leray, Conan Gray, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Eddie Vedder, Glass Animals, Florence + the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Jack Johnson, James Blake, James Bay, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, John Mellencamp, Jonas Brothers, Kid Cudi, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Metro Boomin, Miranda Lambert, NAV, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Seth MacFarlane, Shania Twain, Stephen Sanchez, Stevie Wonder, Swedish House Mafia, Tainy, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Twice, TXT, and more. Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures, including American Recordings, Boominati Worldwide, Brushfire, Casablanca Records, Cash Money, Federal Films, HYBE, Imperial, JYP, Lava Records, Republic Records: Kids & Family, Republic Nashville, Universal Arabic Music, Uptown Records, Victor Victor, Wicked Money Family, XO, Young Money, among others. Additionally, Republic Records recently relaunched famed record label Mercury Records.

