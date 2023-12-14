J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Has You Covered for Last Minute Gift Giving

Order by Dec. 20 for Kentucky Recipients

For High Res Images Click Here

FRANKFORT, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last-minute shoppers, fret no more, as J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery has you covered with its online personalized bourbon bottle experience. Choose your recipe, bottle, label, and wax color and let the J. Mattingly 1845 elves do the rest! Personalize your bottle through December 24 which you can print out and place under the tree to let them experience the custom bourbon experience of a lifetime in 2024! Or if your recipient lives in Kentucky, you have until December 20th to order and receive your bottle by December 24th.

In its inaugural year, the online J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is truly a bourbon lover's dream, allowing fans to choose their favorite mash bill comprised of batches expertly crafted from hundreds of "Double-Staved" proprietary barrels selected by the Mattingly team of blenders, choose their bottle, label, closure (including wax colors of red, green, silver or gold) and their own custom name for their creation.

Bourbon Influencer Jack Beguedou, also known as The Hood Sommelier, experienced his first custom bottle of J. Mattingly 1845 and has this to say, "The process to acquire this whiskey was easy, simple and fast. The whiskey itself has an ABV of 63% (126 proof). The taste has an amazing mouth feel, beginning with a sweet dark chocolate and salt water toffee. The finish is lingering notes of clove and anise spice. Overall this is the perfect bourbon for a long-term bourbon drinker looking for a 'great pour.'"

The digital J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is available online at , and all orders going to Kentucky addresses placed by Dec. 20 will arrive by Dec. 24. Orders placed for recipients located outside Kentucky after Dec. 20 will be shipped in early January.

The J. Mattingly Custom Bourbon Experience is also available in person at the Distillery in Frankfort Monday-Saturday from 8:30-5:00 throughout the year ( are requested for the in-person experience but walk ins welcome when open spots are available). Prices for the custom bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, starting in 1845 with John Graves Mattingly's first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2. Many historians today believe his distillery was the first registered distillery in Kentucky.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit https://jmattingly1845.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Preske

Booze PR

apreske@boozepr.com

Create your own custom bottle of bourbon at J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery