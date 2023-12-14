FSG Names John Harper as Incoming CEO

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FSG Board of Directors is pleased to announce John Harper as the incoming CEO of FSG, the global nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change.

John is currently a managing director in FSG's U.S. consulting division and will assume the role of CEO on January 2, 2024.

"John is a visionary and exceptional people-centered leader who has the capacity to innovate, influence, and find nuanced solutions to hard problems. His commitment to advancing equity and social impact has been evident throughout his career. The board looks forward to working alongside him as he takes on the role of CEO," said Mark Kramer, FSG board member and co-founder. "His unique approach inspires people to see their own potential to create impact and transformative change which is essential as the need to create social change becomes more urgent and the challenges more complex. John's leadership and vision are what the organization, its talented staff, and the social impact field need right now."

"It is an honor to become the CEO of FSG and have the opportunity to lead the organization in its next chapter," said Harper. "We have been on an equity journey for the last several years and my stepping into the CEO role is the next step on our ongoing path to transformation. I joined FSG because of its legacy of and commitment to working across sectors and issues to break down silos in the pursuit of impact; the problems the world faces today are incredibly complex and interrelated, and I'm energized by the opportunity to bring an even more intersectional approach to our work. The need for FSG's expertise, insights, and commitment to equitable systems change has never been greater, and I look forward to working alongside the organization's experienced staff and impact-driven clients and partners to deliver the change we want to see in the world."

John joined FSG in 2019 as a managing director and quickly established himself as an approachable and thoughtful firm leader, trusted partner to his clients, and collaborative and inclusive leader committed to uplifting diverse voices and ideas. Since that time, he has led work with clients from each of the firm's target segments, tackled a variety of issue areas and topics, and leveraged the full suite of FSG's tools, resources, and approaches for advancing change and achieving impact at scale. John has a strong commitment to place-based approaches and has supported efforts in cities like Cleveland and St. Louis and helped cross-sector collaboratives in communities around the U.S. to achieve collective impact and sustain meaningful change. He has also advised national and multinational corporate clients on ways to drive social impact and business value both within traditional CSR approaches and as an integrated enterprise-wide strategy. John's approach is rooted in his abiding commitment to advancing equity, shifting power, and prioritizing learning and growth.

Prior to joining FSG, John worked in the nonprofit sector for over a decade. He has led strategy and development for both direct service and field-building nonprofits, including senior leadership roles with America's Promise Alliance and Turnaround for Children.

Jane Wales, FSG's board chair and vice president of the Aspen Institute, led the organization's CEO Search Committee composed of fellow board members and internal leaders.

"John understands both the history and potential of FSG," said Wales. "He is the right leader at a time when societies are facing a number of profound challenges, and both the private and philanthropic sectors have pivotal roles to play. John will be the collaborative and transformational leader he has shown himself to be."

"I've had the opportunity to work with John as a client and was impressed by his ability to immediately home in on what was most important to our organization and its stakeholders: our mission to connect people, ideas, and resources to improve lives in Western New York," said FSG board member Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, former president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

FSG is a global nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential. Learn more at www.fsg.org .

