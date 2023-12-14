Former Amazon Senior Sustainability Counsel Juge Gregg Joins Crowell & Moring

Brings deep corporate experience managing climate, sustainability, and environmental issues

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juge Gregg, most recently senior corporate counsel on the sustainability legal team for Amazon, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Environment and Natural Resources Practice Group.

Gregg provided strategic legal guidance on Amazon's portfolio of climate and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, including decarbonization strategy, carbon offsets, ESG reporting, green claims, product sustainability, and social responsibility work.

At Crowell, Gregg will help multinational clients—including those in the technology, retail, energy, transportation, and manufacturing industries—manage climate, ESG, greenwashing, and sustainability issues and refine their ESG programs.

Gregg's addition builds on a period of sustained growth at Crowell. Over the past three years, the firm has added more than 60 lateral partners to its intellectual property, litigation, regulatory, and transactional departments.

"Juge's lived experience working in-house at Amazon gives him a unique understanding of the issues corporations grapple with on a daily basis when dealing with ESG and sustainability," said Thomas A. Lorenzen, co-chair of the firm's Environment and Natural Resources Practice Group. "He brings broad perspective and invaluable insights into what a law firm's ESG and sustainability practice should offer to best serve clients in this very dynamic and evolving space."

Gregg has deep environmental litigation and counseling experience, including in the National Environmental Policy Act and project development, Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Superfund/CERCLA, Native American law, and international environmental law (including climate governance, Lacey Act, CITES, and the Montreal Protocol).

Before joining Amazon, Gregg served as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) in the Law and Policy and Natural Resources Sections, handling high-profile environmental and federal Indian law issues. He worked closely with multiple Assistant Attorneys General across administrations to help direct the policy of the Division. Gregg also led ENRD's ethics and professional responsibility matters.

Gregg joined the Justice Department from Sidley Austin LLP, where he litigated and counseled clients on multiple environmental and natural resources laws, with a focus on complex civil and criminal defense litigation and regulatory challenges.

"I'm excited to work with Crowell's multidisciplinary ESG team to build out a full-service climate, decarbonization, and ESG practice," Gregg said. "While strategic sustainability efforts are growing in importance to companies, they are also increasingly the target of regulation, enforcement, and litigation. I look forward to drawing on my experience to help companies look around the corner for issues that could impact their sustainability successes."

Gregg earned his law degree from Stanford Law School and a bachelor's degree in earth systems from Stanford University. He serves on the Board of the Environmental Law Institute and is the keynote committee chair for the American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources.

