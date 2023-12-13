West Coast Boom for Jenner & Block with New Office Space in Century City and San Francisco

Since 2021, the firm has added 13 lawyers in Los Angeles and 18 lawyers in San Francisco, bolstering the firm's significant growth.

CENTURY CITY, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block has expanded its presence in California, opening its third office in the state in Century City and more than doubling its footprint in San Francisco. With these additions – at 2029 Century Park East in Century City and 525 Market Street in San Francisco – the firm is poised to support its booming California practices and exciting lateral growth.

Since 2021, the firm has added 13 lawyers in LA and 18 lawyers in San Francisco , bolstering the firm's growth.

The new Century City office follows the opening of the downtown Los Angeles office nearly 15 years ago. The new office will expand the firm's ability to serve clients in industries such as media and entertainment, legal services, fintech, and financial services. In the last two years alone, 13 lawyers have joined the Los Angeles office.

Since the San Francisco office opened in 2021, the office has flourished with the addition of 18 lawyers. As a result, the team has outgrown its current space. The new location provides more than double the square footage of the office's current footprint.

"Following the incredible success of our offices in California, expanding the firm's West Coast presence in both markets is a natural progression for the firm," said Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg. "As Los Angeles' Westside business community continues to boom, having additional space in Century City will allow us to better serve our many clients that are doing business in the area."

Partner Brandon Fox, who co-chairs the firm's Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice, will serve as managing partner for both locations in Los Angeles and will split his time between the offices.

"The new space in Century City perfectly complements our Downtown LA office, which has seen tremendous success since it first opened in 2009," said Brandon. "As our client base on the Westside has expanded, particularly for our award-winning Content, Media, and Entertainment and Professional Responsibility practices, opening this office aligns with the firm's commitment to continued and strategic growth in Los Angeles."

Partner David Singer, who serves as co-chair of the firm's nationally recognized Content, Media, and Entertainment Practice, will be based out of the firm's Century City office.

"With our LA office on a high growth trajectory, opening this new space that's close to existing clients such as major motion picture studios, television networks, social media companies, news outlets, and others, will only help us better serve those clients," said David.

David will be joined in the Century City office by Partners Michael McNamara and Kirsten Spira, co-chairs of the Professional Responsibility Practice, Partner Todd C. Toral, co-chair of the firm's Financial Litigation Practice, and Partner Andrew J. Thomas, a highly accomplished media and entertainment litigator.

In San Francisco, Partner Reid Schar, who co-chairs the firm's Litigation Department that consists of nearly 400 skilled litigators, will continue to serve as managing partner.

"We have been successful in growing our Bay Area operations organically and thoughtfully over the past two years," said Reid. "Our measured approach has paid off immensely. We're one of the busiest offices in the entire firm and we have grown our client base here, which has driven the number of lawyers we've brought on since 2021."

Jenner & Block has grown its roster of clients in the Silicon Valley and the Bay area in recent years. The firm represents some of the world's biggest technology companies and public utility companies in litigation, investigations, transactions, crisis management, and regulatory matters.

In addition to its West Coast expansion, the firm doubled its London office footprint in 2022 with new space at Exchange Square. Over the past year, the firm also added 20 lateral partners including California based Partners Alex Romain, Jennifer Lee, and An Tran, high-profile litigators Joanna Wright in New York and Rachael Trummel in Chicago, and numerous former government officials. These include Annie Kastanek (AUSA) in Chicago, and in Washington, DC, Michelle Kallen (former Solicitor General of Virginia), Josh Hsu (former counsel to VP Harris), Marcus Childress (former Investigative Counsel to the House January 6th Committee), Anand Viswanathan (legal advisor to former FERC chairman), and Jon Skladany (former top advisor to Republicans on key House Committees).

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Century City, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice, global investigations practice, regulatory and government controversies work, and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Its clients include Fortune 100 companies, technology companies, large privately held corporations, emerging companies, Native American tribes, and venture capital and private equity investors. The American Lawyer has named Jenner & Block the number one ranked pro bono law firm 10 times.

