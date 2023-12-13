Transforming Asset Management: BetaNXT and TIFIN AMP Partner to Redefine Fund Distribution with AI

Asset Managers will be able to leverage TIFIN AMP + BetaNXT's data ecosystem for greater precision and higher conversion in their distribution efforts.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration that promises to revolutionize fund distribution, TIFIN AMP, the cutting-edge AI platform for Asset Management distribution, has announced a strategic partnership with BetaNXT, a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities, and enhanced wealth advisor and investor experiences. This alliance will combine TIFIN AMP's real-time, AI-driven insights with BetaNXT's exclusive connected data capabilities, allowing asset managers to optimize their distribution efforts to financial advisors and wealth managers to enhance their data provision offerings with intelligence-driven solutions.

TIFIN AMP + BetaNXT (PRNewswire)

Asset Managers will be able to leverage the joint data ecosystem for greater precision in their distribution efforts.

This collaboration will allow asset managers to leverage BetaNXT's data ecosystem in cooperation with BetaNXT wealth management clients, enabling significantly more precise fund distribution efforts. TIFIN AMP's modular approach, whether utilized independently or seamlessly integrated into existing CRM and marketing automation systems, ensures accessibility by asset managers of all sizes. Asset managers can now leverage a comprehensive platform that combines marketing expertise, distribution intelligence, and AI supported sales signals, enhancing their ability to engage with their Wealth management clients.

BetaNXT, renowned for powering the future of connected wealth, brings its extensive data capabilities to this partnership. Leveraging deep industry expertise, proven solutions, and a diverse client base, BetaNXT integrates TIFIN AMP's sophisticated artificial intelligence offerings to enable Fund Managers to target Financial Advisors at Wealth Managers more efficiently, thereby increasing the effectiveness of their distribution efforts to ultimately grow faster.

"The partnership between BetaNXT and TIFIN AMP doesn't just signify a collaboration; it's a strategic position to actively support our clients," said Tim Rutka, President of Beta, a BetaNXT business. "In today's data-driven landscape, it's essential to efficiently process vast amounts of information, curate content distribution, and tailor experiences to individual preferences. By leveraging TIFIN AMP's unique AI capabilities and industry expertise, we are now able to transform wholesale distribution efforts into actionable strategies. Together, we are reshaping the industry landscape."

"TIFIN AMP aims to revolutionize intermediary distribution," declared TIFIN AMP CEO Sal Gagliano. "Our AI platform delivers real-time, actionable, customized data-driven insights. With BetaNXT's collaboration, we are taking a monumental step towards transforming the industry by leveraging a broad spectrum of advisor- and product-level transaction and behavioral data with our algorithms. By combining BetaNXT's real-time data with AMP's advanced algorithms, we offer unprecedented intelligence that aligns with relevant context, providing precise insights across various investment products and strategies."

"In the dynamic landscape of fintech, TIFIN has consistently championed innovation. AMP's collaboration with BetaNXT signifies a momentous stride in our quest to redefine investment distribution. This partnership exemplifies TIFIN's approach – we aren't just adapting to change; we're driving it. Together, we are shaping the industry's future, leveraging artificial intelligence and natural language processing to forge unparalleled connections, empowering professionals, and fueling unprecedented growth," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO of TIFIN.

To learn more about TIFIN AMP and its revolutionary approach to modern investment distribution, visit www.tifin.com/amp or contact us directly at partnerships@tifin.com.

About TIFIN AMP:

TIFIN AMP is a pioneering AI platform designed to revolutionize investment distribution for asset managers. By combining real-time data, behavioral insights, and advanced algorithms, TIFIN AMP empowers asset managers with actionable intelligence, enabling them to bring precision and effectiveness to their distribution efforts and drive commercial growth.

About BetaNXT:

BetaNXT powers the future of connected wealth management infrastructure software, leveraging real-time data capabilities to enhance wealth advisor and investor experiences. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven Beta, Maxit, and Mediant businesses, we are focused on solving our customers most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

AJ Boury

AJ@tifin.com

Laura Barger

Laura.barger@betanxt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIFIN