The Psoriasis Treatment Center of New Jersey, part of Schweiger Dermatology Group, Announce Positive Topline Results from an Open-Label Trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% in Combination with Injectable Biologics to Achieve the National Psoriasis Foundation Treat to Target Goal in Adult Plaque Psoriasis

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Psoriasis Treatment Center of New Jersey, part of Schweiger Dermatology Group, announced positive results from an open-label clinical trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% added to injectable biologics to achieve National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) treat to target goal for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. According to the NPF website, "the goal of treatment is to reduce a patient's psoriasis down to 1% body surface area (BSA) or less three months after starting a new treatment."

This was a single center, observational study of 30 patients to assess VTAMA cream as an add-on therapy in patients with ≥3% BSA who have been on stable biologic therapy for at least 26 weeks. Patients who met eligibility criteria received VTAMA cream once daily (QD) for 12 weeks in addition to their biologic regimen. At week 12, VTAMA cream was discontinued, and patients returned at week 16 to assess safety and evaluate maintenance response. Patient reported outcomes were collected at baseline through week 16.

Trial Results

52% of adult patients with plaque psoriasis who added VTAMA cream QD to their biologic regimen achieved a BSA of 1% or less within three months of starting VTAMA cream

Patients achieved a 75% reduction in PASI scores at Week 12, which was maintained at Week 16, 4 weeks after the discontinuation of VTAMA cream

All patients with genital involvement (N=3) were clear in the genital region at Week 12

Safety and Tolerability

VTAMA cream was well tolerated, with no new safety signals when used in combination with injectable biologics

No severe adverse events were reported and there was only one report of mild folliculitis

Impacting approximately 8 million Americans and 125 million people worldwide, psoriasis is a complex autoimmune disease. Plaque psoriasis is characterized by raised patches of skin with silvery-white scales that can be itchy and painful.

According to Jerry Bagel, MD, the principal investigator for the study: "This data shows using VTAMA in combination with an injectable biologic can help patients get to their goal of clearer skin without increasing chances of harm. Additionally, it can increase the time of use for biologics instead of switching between agents; therefore, decreasing overall healthcare costs and burden on patients and physician offices."

Additional data from this study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice on the east coast with over 100 offices. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each for five consecutive years. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

