Lucem Health Introduces Reveal for Stroke to Accelerate Treatment of AFib-Related Stroke Risks

Groundbreaking Solution Identifies Undiagnosed AFib and Speeds Treatments Proven to Prevent Strokes

DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™, a leader in AI-driven early disease detection solutions, announced today the release of Reveal for Stroke, an innovative solution designed to identify patients with undocumented atrial fibrillation (AFib) and higher risk of AFib-related strokes. As noted by the American Heart Association, AFib affects 2.7-6.1 million individuals in the US and significantly increases the risk of ischemic stroke. Thus, the need for early identification and intervention has never been more critical.

Lucem Health Logo (PRNewswire)

AFib-related strokes constitute approximately 15-20% of all ischemic strokes. However, at least one-in-five AFib cases remain undocumented in clinical practice, leading to many patients missing out on important stroke prevention treatment. Reveal for Stroke aims to close this gap by accurately identifying patients with previously undiagnosed AFib and Atrial Flutter, thereby enabling timely preventive care.

Reveal for Stroke leverages existing ECG and other clinical data that already exists in patient records. The solution identifies adults ages 22 and above with undiagnosed AFib or Atrial Flutter and calculates each patient's CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score to assess stroke risk comprehensively. Reveal for Stroke enables timely and appropriate treatment by presenting clinicians with an FDA-cleared AccurECG™ analysis, stroke risk scores, and HAS-BLED assessments for major bleeding risks – all vital data points for making informed, effective clinical decisions.

Remarkably, Reveal for Stroke surfaces up to 95% of previously unidentified AFib patients. By getting patients on the right treatment pathways–which may include blood thinners, ablation therapy, and implantables–stroke risk can be reduced by about 70% in patients with AFib.

"At Lucem Health, we develop solutions that identify patients with major health risks that are hiding in plain sight. Reveal for Stroke reflects that commitment by bringing actionable stroke risk insights into everyday practice, highlighting patients who need care and thus saving lives, without changing clinical workflows," says Jeremy E. Pierotti, General Manager of Solutions at Lucem Health.

Lucem Health has partnered with AccurKardia, a renowned ECG-led diagnostics company, to develop Reveal for Stroke. AccurKardia's proprietary AccurECG™ Analysis System is an FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, device-agnostic, and fully automated ECG interpretation software solution. This state-of-the-art system is capable of detecting 13 different arrhythmias with exceptional accuracy, empowering healthcare organizations to effectively prioritize patients for early interventions.

"Reveal for Stroke represents a shared vision with Lucem Health to harness the full potential of ECG data in managing stroke risks. Our combined efforts have produced an easy-to-implement tool that is as clinically impactful as it is user-friendly, marking an advance in patient-centric care," says Juan C. Jimenez, CEO of AccurKardia.

About Lucem Health

Lucem Health helps healthcare providers accelerate disease detection and treatment using practical, responsible AI, so they can improve patients' lives and increase the clinical and financial yield from today's scarce care delivery resources. We envision a world in which clinicians detect problems before they become life-threatening and patients get world-class care, everywhere. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

About AccurKardia

AccurKardia is an ECG-led diagnostics software company unlocking the value of the ECG signal for broad diagnostics coverage and disease management ultimately improving clinical outcomes and saving lives at a planetary scale. AccurKardia's first FDA-cleared product, AccurECG (Class II SaMD), is a cloud-based and device-agnostic software for fully automated ECG interpretation and detection for up to 13 arrhythmias. The technology assists cardiac monitoring companies in the analysis of ECGs recorded from holters, event recorders, and cardiac telemetry devices. The Company completed Cohort 3 of Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate in July 2023. For more information about AccurKardia, please visit: https://www.accurkardia.com/.

