Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Albertsons Companies Foundation Unite to Bring Mission Tiger™ to the 2023 Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are set to bring the fun to El Paso at this year's highly anticipated Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. With the support of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the event will showcase the thrilling football action between No. 16 Oregon State and No. 19 Notre Dame at noon (MT) on Dec. 29, 2023, and will also serve as the prime platform for the Mission Tiger initiative. During the first quarter, a special donation presentation to Eastwood Middle School of El Paso, TX will take place. Thirty thousand dollars of Mission Tiger funds will be donated to support the school's sports programs through education nonprofit organization DonorsChoose, providing new equipment and uniforms.

Tony the Tiger first joined forces with the Sun Bowl in 2019, reinvigorating the bowl game's roots in supporting local youth sports. Now, five years later, the partnership between Tony the Tiger and the Sun Bowl Association continues to thrive, dedicated to sustaining school sports programs and expanding opportunities for schools and students nationwide.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring the excitement back to El Paso for yet another Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, infusing every moment with the playful spirit of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger," said Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "At Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, alongside our iconic mascot Tony the Tiger, we're on a mission to ensure that every child not only has the resources they need but also has the opportunity to play like a tiger. Because at the heart of it all, we believe in unleashing their full potential while having a whole lot of fun on the field!"

"The Sun Bowl Association is honored to once again welcome Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and the Mission Tiger initiative to the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl," said Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association. "This partnership not only brings an exciting matchup to the field but also ensures that the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl continues to support local youth sports and make an impact on the El Paso community and beyond."

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Mission Tiger and Albertsons Companies Foundation have once again teamed up to give back to the El Paso community by supporting Eastwood Middle School's sports programs through DonorsChoose. This partnership aims to provide essential new equipment, from footballs to baseball helmets, ensuring the continued success of the school's athletic initiatives.

"One of the best things about middle-school sports is that students are able to develop both physically and mentally – things like teamwork, collaboration, and goal setting take place on and off the field, including class time," said Eastwood Middle School STEM teacher Matthew Olsen. "We are so blessed to have Mission Tiger support our endeavors to ensure students have a safe place to develop into the amazing people we already know they are!"

The Mission Tiger funds will provide Eastwood Middle School sixth graders with uniforms for the intramural sports program, as well as fitness equipment to help students develop their strength, agility, endurance, and flexibility.

"In my 26 years at Eastwood Middle School, I have enjoyed seeing our students flourish thanks to their participation in sports and fitness," said Sylvia Gonzalez, the school's athletic coordinator. "It takes an entire community to support our efforts to provide students with a sound learning environment."

On the day of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, students and teachers from Eastwood Middle School will take to the field alongside Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger, and Albertsons Companies Foundation to accept the donation. This event serves as a powerful opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of middle school sports in front of thousands across the country.

"At the Albertsons Companies Foundation, we believe in the power of community," said Nancy Keane, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Communications of Albertsons Southwest Division. "Teaming up with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to bring Mission Tiger to the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is an exciting opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes and contribute to the growth of sports programs in middle schools locally and nationwide."

Since its inception in 2019, Mission Tiger has supported over 1 million kids across the country, providing new equipment, court renovations, sports facility refurbishments, and more to over 3,000 schools. Fans interested in supporting this mission can participate by purchasing Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipts to MissionTiger.com, sparking a $2 donation* to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for memorable moments of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Ticket packages for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl are available for purchase on SunBowl.org or by calling 915-533-4416. Tune in to watch the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl live on CBS, starting at noon (MT).

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger ™

Mission Tiger™ launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports and Mission Tiger™ has impacted over one million students (and counting!).

If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger™ middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose. DonorsChoose.org is the biggest crowd-funding platform for school needs in the US. With this donation, money goes directly to middle school sports programs for the specific and approved needs teachers and coaches have identified. Check out DonorsChoose.org/MissionTiger.

*WK Kellogg Co. is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose.org with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/23 and 12/31/23; must upload within 30 days of purchase. ©2023 WK Kellogg Co

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.5 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

About Eastwood Middle School

At Eastwood Middle School, we believe that students are the heart of the school. The detailed attention given to nurturing the whole student through a variety of academic and extracurricular activities make the middle school years a positive experience for all who become a part of our campus commUNITY.

We take great pride in the experiences we offer our students. From an academic standpoint, our students are taught by the highest caliber of certified and qualified teachers. Our campus regularly sits atop district and city rankings of academic performance in many areas. In addition, our campus was awarded the CREST Award (Counselors Reinforcing Excellence in Texas) based on our efforts to place our students' emotional well-being at the same level of importance as their academic growth.

About Sun Bowl Association

The Sun Bowl Association is a volunteer based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The Sun Bowl Association, with the help of over 700 volunteers, promotes and serves the El Paso community and features a year-round schedule of events, culminating with the Annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl football game.

The Sun Bowl Association was founded in 1935 with a threefold purpose: 1) to present a football attraction of national importance, 2) to promote El Paso and the Southwest and 3) to generate tourist income for the area. On Oct. 18, 1934, at a meeting of the El Paso Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brice Schuller suggested that the club sponsor a football game on New Year's Day, matching an El Paso High School All-Star Team against a worthy opponent. The motion was passed unanimously. It was decided to ask for public suggestions as to the name of this annual game, and the name "Sun Bowl" was submitted by Dr. C.M. Hendricks, who became the first president of the Sun Bowl Association.

