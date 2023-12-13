JSAUX KICK-STARTS IT'S CHRISTMAS EVENT

The electronics brand is hosting a special sale from today until January 3rd

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics manufacturer JSAUX is hosting a new special event to celebrate Christmas. Starting today, and until January 3rd, customers can get their hands on a wide variety of Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go accessories, iPhone 15 cases and docks and a bunch of cables and other gadgets for their everyday lives with discounts. Plus, JSAUX will debut a high-definition screen protector and anti-glare screen protector for the Legion Go.



These are some of the hottest deals during the JSAUX Christmas sale. Note that the first 100 customers that purchase one of these bundles will receive a complimentary anti-glare tempered glass screen protector:

Steam Deck bundles ( transparent RGB back case + RGB docking station ) will have a discount of up to 27% depending on the selected items. ) will have a discount of up to 27% depending on the selected items.

ROG Ally bundles will have a discount of up to 20% depending on the selected items.

JSAUX (PRNewswire)

Besides the discounted items, customers can benefit from additional promotions. Those clients that buy 2 items will get a 10% discount, those that buy 3 items will get a 15% discount and customers who buy 4 items will get an additional 20% discount. This discount is applicable to all products (excluding bundles and gift cards). Additionally, JSAUX $100 gift cards will have a 5% discount.

ASSETS

All visual assets for the products listed here are available to download on the official JSAUX website .

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JSAUX