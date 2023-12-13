Csenge Advisory Group Passes $3B AUM Milestone

CAG Remains Focused on Continued Future Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) has now broken the $3B AUM mark as they continue moving towards their goal of $10B AUM in the next 5 years. This comes at a time when CAG has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as a top Investment Services Firm for the ninth consecutive year.

We exist to create better financial outcomes for our clients. It's not only our purpose, it's what our clients expect.

CAG was founded in 1999 by John Csenge. Along with Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, they have created a firm dedicated to excellence. They understand clients deserve the best advisors to manage their money, and at the same time, advisors deserve to be part of an elite organization which helps them succeed.

Using that foundational belief, Csenge and Caisse further built the firm by understanding that the Financial Industry's long-time approach to delivering wealth management advice is broken and no longer works. True fiduciary advice requires both the firm and advisor to be agnostic and unbiased at all times.

As Csenge says, "We exist to create better financial outcomes for our clients. This is not only our purpose, it's what our clients expect."

"Wealth Management is not our only core competency," adds Caisse. "We have two other core pillars to our firm, a robust Asset Management division and a thriving Advisor Network."

Caisse, who oversees CAG Asset Management, and holds ABFPSM, CFA®, CMT® designations, shared his vision for Asset Management. "Our mission is to participate when the markets are supportive of higher prices and hedge when market risks are elevated, allowing us to optimize your portfolio's ability to best meet your goals." To accomplish this, CAG offers a suite of 13 tactical models, which are guided by a proprietary fusion of fundamental, technical, and behavioral analysis. Ready to learn more about CAG Asset Management, click here.

The Advisor Network, with over 60 advisors across the country, has gathered the attention of many advisors looking to make a strategic move. With an active pipeline, it's easy to understand why advisors are attracted to the CAG Advisor Network. Click here to learn more about the CAG Advisor Network. You can also download the CAG Advisor Benefits Roadmap here.

"Clients are the number one priority. When advisors join our network, they know their clients will have access to more: more technology, more investment options, and more knowledge. This in turn leads to an elevated client experience," says Csenge. "We love working with advisors to help them grow their firms, and in turn, provide their clients with what they need. When that is your end goal, quickly hitting our next AUM milestone will come as no surprise."

About Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) was founded in 1999. As an independent firm, CAG is dedicated to providing objective advice to its clients while fostering relationships based on trust, unparalleled service, and integrity. For more information call 888-500-2050 or visit the website, www.csenge.com

