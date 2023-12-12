U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Launches Lumin Digital's Cloud-Based Digital Banking Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico-based U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union (U.S. Eagle) has launched their state-of-the-art digital banking platform with the assistance of strategic partner Lumin Digital , the leading force in cloud-based digital banking.

Through this multi-year partnership, U.S. Eagle will be equipped with advanced safety features and enhanced functionality, including personalized spending analyses, financial guidance, savings objectives, and robust fraud protection for its membership. Lumin's cloud-native infrastructure will also enable the credit union to deliver real-time app updates, reducing downtime and empowering their membership to bank whenever and wherever life takes them.

"Nearly 80 percent of Americans prefer mobile banking to banking in person, and we recognize the need to provide our members with the most advanced digital banking tools available," said Steve Schreiner, chief digital officer at U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union. "Lumin Digital is at the forefront of technology to help us serve, engage, and grow our membership and helps improve our internal operations."

"The ability for people to digitally connect to their money is in constant evolution, and financial institutions must stay vigilant and keep up. Our goal with partnerships such as U.S. Eagle is to help elevate the member experience during every interaction and build loyalty through sought-after features, hyper-reliability and uptime," said Lisa Daniels, Lumin Digital's chief delivery officer. "We're honored by the trust U.S. Eagle has placed in our platform and people and look forward to serving their members for years to come."

About U.S. EAGLE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

U.S. Eagle, established in 1935, is New Mexico's longest-standing, member-owned credit union and offers financial products and services to help members achieve personal financial success. With nine branch offices and convenient online and mobile banking options, U.S. Eagle is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its members.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

