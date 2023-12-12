Target Announces Easy Ways to Get Last-Minute Purchases as Late as Christmas Eve

Guests can place orders as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Christmas Eve and get their purchases using Target's same-day services, Drive Up and Order Pickup

Guests also can place orders before 4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and have them delivered in as soon as one hour by using Target's same-day delivery with Shipt

New deals, available now through Dec. 24, offer guests even more holiday savings

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is making last-minute holiday shopping easy and joyful with same-day services, just-announced deals, and fun gifting and gathering solutions. Extended holiday hours and industry-leading fulfillment services, including fast and free Drive Up and Order Pickup, and Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, will help guests complete their holiday shopping with ease — even after shipping deadlines have passed.

"Making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable for our guests is a top priority," said Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer, Target. "We're doing that in so many ways, including offering new, deep deals, extended holiday hours and our convenient same-day services. Our stores are stocked and ready, and we're proud to have the best team in retail standing by to make the last few shopping days joyful and seamless for our guests."

Get last-minute orders the same day through Dec. 24

Target stores nationwide are well-stocked and staffed so guests can get just what they need, when they need it. Even after it is too late for shipping, guests can use Target's popular same-day pickup and delivery services — Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt — to get purchases the same day, up to and including Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours. Most Target stores are open 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 . All stores will reopen at their regular times on Dec. 26 . Guests can check local Most Target stores are openthroughand fromlocal time on. All stores will reopen at their regular times on. Guests can check local store hours

Order online and pick up the same day. Guests can place 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Sunday, Dec. 24 , and collect their items on the same day, no pickup window or membership required. Order pickup times may vary by store. With 27,000 new Drive Up Guests can place Drive Up or Order Pickup orders online or with the Target app as late aslocal time at most stores on, and collect their items on the same day, no pickup window or membership required. Order pickup times may vary by store. With 27,000 new Drive Up parking spots coast to coast, plus the ability to make a return and place a Starbucks order, the Target Drive Up experience is better than ever this holiday shopping season.

Doorstep delivery with Shipt. Orders placed via 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, Dec. 24 , will be delivered to guests' doorsteps in as soon as one hour. Deliveries on orders of $35 or more are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership. Guests can save 50% off a new annual Shipt membership from Dec. 17-30 . Orders placed via Target's same-day delivery with Shipt beforelocal time on, will be delivered to guests' doorsteps in as soon as one hour. Deliveries on orders ofor more are free for Shipt members orper order for guests without a Shipt membership. Guests can save 50% off a new annual Shipt membership from

Last-minute deals deliver even more value

Target has unveiled special deals to help guests save while wrapping up their holiday shopping, whether they are gifting, hosting or gathering with friends and family. From festive food and beverage options to hundreds of delightful $5-and-under stocking stuffers, Target has curated a mix of new and on-trend items, including exclusive products, popular owned brands and top national brands for deep last-minute savings.

Top deals available now through Dec. 16 include:

Spend $50 on toys, save $10 , or spend $100 on toys, save $25

Up to $100 off select Apple products

30% off kids' Cat & Jack and kids' All in Motion clothing and shoes

$50 on $249.99 , reg. $299.99 ) plus receive a free $50 Target GiftCard Saveon Meta Quest 2 , reg.) plus receive a freeTarget GiftCard

Up to 40% off select kitchen and tabletop items from brands like KitchenAid, Ninja and Cuisinart

50% off family pajamas ( Dec. 14-24 )

30% off select holiday décor, ornaments, tree skirts and stockings with Target Circle

Top deals available Dec. 17-24 include:

Up to 50% off select toys from brands like Disney, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise! and Squishmallow

Up to $100 off select Apple products

Spend $40 on beauty and health products, receive a $10 Target GiftCard with Target Circle

Up to 50% off select video games

40% off select women's sweaters

30% off women's outerwear and cold weather accessories

30% off select men's tops, bottoms, outerwear, sleepwear and more

30% off adult boots, slippers and heels

50% off a new annual same-day delivery membership with Shipt ( $49 , reg. $99 )

An inspired, festive last-minute shopping experience

Shopping at Target is a fun, whimsical holiday experience, with festive music, special gifting stations and colorful holiday décor, in addition to seasonal Marks & Spencer and Wondershop displays and in-store events. With the purchase of a gift card, select Target stores will offer gift wrap and gift card holder giveaways featuring custom calligraphy for an extra dose of ease.

The joy of last-minute shopping carries through to the Target app and Target.com. Guests will discover new, fresh ideas and ways to get inspired at every click. Browse Target's 24 days of gifts, find ideas for easy holiday hosting and even explore ways to bring the Burr basket trend to life. Online gifting stations that replicate the in-store experience help guests with gift ideas for everyone on their list.

New, trending gifts just added, including an exclusive Stanley collection

A few last-minute gifting options:

More ways to save

For more last-minute savings, guests can explore Target's Top Deals and many other ways to shop and save this holiday season. Guests can join Target Circle , the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, for more exclusive perks like new Deals of the Day every day through Dec. 24, plus personalized rewards all year long. And remember, guests save 5% every time they use their Target RedCard.

Visit Target's holiday press hub for more on all the ways Target is delivering joy, ease and savings this holiday season.

