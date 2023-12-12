T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2023

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of November 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for November 2023 were $12.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2023

10/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 717

$ 668

$ 690

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

168

168

169

167 Multi-asset

462

429

440

400 Alternatives

47

47

47

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,394

$ 1,312

$ 1,346

$ 1,275 Target date retirement products

$ 391

$ 364

$ 372

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.39 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

