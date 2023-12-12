Elevate Your Holiday Centerpiece with Beef This Season

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. shares three recipes that go beyond your traditional Prime Rib Roast and are sure to wow this holiday season

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A homecooked roast on the dinner table is a special treat that evokes memories of holidays past. While many opt for the traditional Prime Rib Roast, there are a variety of other beef roast options to fit any party size or taste. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is here with tips for a flawless classic roast as well as three new recipes to make sure you get the most out of your holiday dinner.

Green Peppercorn Crusted Strip Roast with Red Wine Sauce courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. (PRNewswire)

"Traditional high-end cuts are always going to please a crowd, but if you take care to develop great flavor and put some thought into presentation – other cuts such as Strip Roast or Eye of Round to name a couple – feel just as special," said Chef Natasha Gandhi-Rue.

If you're looking for something completely out-of-the-box this year, this Slow-Cooked Beef and Mushroom Braciole is worth trying. A savory mushroom mixture is rolled in Flank Steak then cooked in crushed tomatoes, delivering a beautiful main dish with a look similar to your traditional holiday roast, but an unexpected treat for your guests. Not only is this classic Italian comfort food perfect for a wintery night, it adds another beef cut option to your holiday rotation.

You can never go wrong with Beef Tenderloin, but some lesser-known options that are just as tasty include Strip and Petite Roasts. For example, this Green Peppercorn Crusted Strip Roast with Red Wine Sauce has all the pageantry for a nice holiday dinner while at a lower cost. Another showstopper is this Herb-Crusted Petite Roast with Fig-Onion Relish, giving your guests the impression that you splurged this season.

When the festivities come to an end and you're starting to think about the week ahead, beef goes a long way – especially roasts! What started as one meal can be used for two or even three more such as shredding roasts for quesadillas or cutting them into pieces and using in both soups and salads. Or if you're trying to decide what party food to break out for New Year's Eve, this Steak Crostini with Horseradish Whip is a great appetizer for using those leftovers.

For more inspiration this holiday season on different cuts, leftover tips, and making beef the star at your table, visit our Beef On A Budget page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. You can also find more holiday roast recipes on our Classic Holiday Dinners tab.

