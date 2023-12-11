Washington Wizards Team Up with Confirmed360 to Revolutionize Fan Experience as Official Entertainment Concierge

Confirmed360 Partnership Brings Exclusive VIP Experiences and Unique Game Day Access to Wizards' Premium Ticket Holders

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Wizards have teamed up with Confirmed360, designating them as the Official Entertainment Concierge Partner. This partnership is set to redefine the premium member experience, offering unique live entertainment and unparalleled game day opportunities.

Confirmed360 is the Official Entertainment Provider of the Washington Wizards (PRNewswire)

Effective immediately, courtside and suite ticket holders have access to Confirmed360's exclusive live entertainment opportunities. These exclusive engagements provide more than just a seat at the game, offering memorable moments and special access that elevate the traditional sports viewing experience.

"At Monumental Sports & Entertainment, our goal is to provide unparalleled experiences to our fans, and our partnership with Confirmed360 aligns perfectly with this vision," said Patrick Duffy, Chief Partnership Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Their expertise in exclusive event curation is instrumental in introducing new and innovative experiences to our Wizards fans. We're excited about this new chapter in fan engagement."

Thanks to this collaboration, premium ticket holders will enjoy season-long privileges, including pre and post-game court access. Select games throughout the season will offer the opportunity to participate in exclusive on-court shooting competitions and witness the team's early pregame shootaround, further enhancing the game day experience. Additionally, Confirmed360 will offer a special opportunity for one participant to win a trip for two to an away game of the Washington Wizards.

"At Confirmed360, our strategic focus on forging official partnerships with teams and artists is exemplified in our new collaboration with the Washington Wizards," said Matt Ampolsky, CEO of Confirmed360. "This partnership is a key step in enhancing our role as the premier destination for unparalleled sports and entertainment experiences by creating incremental value for both rights-holders and fans in a hyper-growth, evolving experience economy."

As part of the collaboration, Confirmed360 will utilize Wizards marketing assets, including high-profile signage opportunities for maximum exposure and tailored social media campaigns designed to effectively connect with and captivate fans across the DMV region.

"Our collaboration with the Wizards signifies a major milestone in providing unparalleled VIP experiences to event attendees in the DMV," stated Jose A. Martinez Jr., Head of Partnerships at Confirmed360. "As the premier and sole entertainment concierge for NBA teams, we're excited to partner with Monumental, offering exclusive perks to their premium members."

Additionally, Wizards premium ticket holders will receive an invitation to join Confirmed360's Golden Passport program, granting them early access to artist exclusives, special event invites, meet-and-greets, a personal concierge, and yearly gifts. This membership also provides enhanced access to major sporting events, accompanied by tailored itineraries via an exclusive members-only website.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America's leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About the Washington Wizards

The NBA's Washington Wizards have been a mainstay in the metropolitan area for nearly 50 years. Since 1973, the franchise has totaled 31 playoff appearances, eight division titles, four trips to the NBA Finals and a championship in 1978. Prior to making Washington D.C. home, the franchise played in Chicago and Baltimore. Seventeen Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers played at least a portion of their NBA careers with the organization and five players have had their jersey numbers retired. Since 2019, the Wizards have operated as part of Monumental Basketball, an organizational collective formed within Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company which also owns the Washington Mystics (WNBA), Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League) and Wizards District Gaming (NBA 2K League).

About Confirmed360

As the top premium entertainment concierge service, Confirmed360 curates unforgettable customized sports, music, and live event experiences for their clients, solving the complex process of VIP event booking. Through official partnerships with the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Seahawks, Phoenix Suns, and more, Confirmed360 sets themselves apart in the experience world and creates lasting memories. Confirmed360 also works with the biggest names in music such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS. Through their trusted relationships and partnerships with the world's biggest artists, teams, athletes, and entertainment organizations, no request is out of reach.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confirmed360