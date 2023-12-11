Samyang Corporation, Expansion of global market by launching two new industrial water treatment equipment

Following ion exchange resin, RO membrane, and EDI have been released.

Establishing three key materials for water treatment

Becoming a comprehensive solution provider through newly launched products and a new dedicated organization, "Water Solutions PU (Performance Unit)".

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation, Korea's first company to develop ion exchange resin and a leader in the field of industrial water treatment materials, has launched two new products and established a dedicated organization to leap forward as a comprehensive water solution company in the global market.

Following the ion exchange resin, Samyang launched Reverse Osmosis(RO) membrane and Electrodeionizer(EDI) to build all the key materials for ultrapure water production. (PRNewswire)

Samyang Corporation (CEO Kang Ho-Sung) announced that they have released new products with their industrial water treatment brand name, "TRILITE" which are TRILITE RO, Reverse Osmosis, and TRILITE EDI, Electrodeionizer.

These new products are considered key industrial water treatment materials together with ion exchange resin, playing a primary role in removing impurities by high-performance filters and electricity in the production process of ultrapure water(extremely pure water that removes impurities and has close to 0% ion content) for semiconductors, displays, and electronic products. Recently, with the rapidly increasing demand for ultrapure water for semiconductors, the market size for RO membranes and EDI is also growing fast.

The newly launched product, TRILITE RO Membrane has high performance in removing salt and organic matter, high permeability, and excellent durability. It is a product specifically designed for brackish water, which contains less salt than seawater and is specialized in the manufacture of industrial water. TRILITE EDI is a device that continuously produces pure and ultrapure water through electricity. It is an eco-friendly product that does not use chemical materials and does not discharge wastewater. The length of the water flow path is lengthy which provides stable operation as well as outlet water quality despite fluctuations in inlet water conditions.

Samyang Corporation, along with ion exchange resin, has established a core water treatment materials line-up for ultrapure water production by launching its RO membrane and EDI. Samyang Corporation has also added new features to 'TriAngle', a self-developed software for designing ion exchange resin systems, including the design systems for RO membranes and EDI.

This provides an optimal combination of designing a water treatment system based on user's needs and this can also make the company a comprehensive solutions provider.

Samyang Corporation recently established its 'Water Solutions PU (Performance Unit)', a dedicated organization in charge of the water treatment business within Samyang's chemical group and is strategically fostering it at a group level. Starting with the expansion of TRILITE product lines, Samyang plans to strengthen its product portfolio through continuous R&D and to solidify its position in the global semiconductor market including in the US, Europe, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia based on the established global sales network of ion exchange resin.

Cho Young Do, the head of Samyang Corporation's WS PU said, "The global water treatment market is continuously growing because of the recent deepening of water stress through environmental pollution as well as growing ultrapure water demands by the growth of the semiconductor, display, and electronic industries." He added, "With differentiated technology and a brand, "TRILITE" that can provide comprehensive solutions, Samyang Corporation will become a leading company in the global water treatment market."

Samyang Corporation is leading the domestic industry by developing the country's first ion exchange resin product in 1976 and creating only Korea's ion exchange resin brand, TRILITE. In 2014, Samyang Fine Technology, Asia's largest uniform particle-sized resin factory was built to expand the business into premium-grade resin like power plants, ultrapure, chromatography, and so on. In 2020, by supplying ion exchange resin in nuclear power plants, Samyang Corporation successfully localized premium-grade resin.

Reference : Samyang TRILTIE official website www.samyangtrilite.co.kr/en/index

