ONYX announces launch of new SXi Lithium-ion Battery Burnisher

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC is excited to announce the latest addition to its floor care equipment product line; the SXi Lithium-ion Battery Floor Burnisher/Polisher. The SXi is set to launch in early 2024.

All three ONYX floor care Burnisher/Polisher equipment options including the new SXi Lithium-Ion Battery Burnisher (right (PRNewswire)

ONYX is excited to announce latest addition to its floor care product line; the SXi Lithium-ion Battery Floor Burnisher

ONYX currently manufactures a range of propane and battery powered floor burnishers and polishers. The company's JXi Battery Burnisher runs on AGM maintenance-free batteries, and is a 36V, 175Ah system, with a 2-hour runtime. The new SXi Lithium-ion battery powered burnisher runs on a 72V power supply, configurable with a single battery producing a 2-hour runtime, or a dual battery pack producing 4-hour runtime.

Most notably the new SXi burnisher head motor is rated 40%+ higher than the battery burnishers on the market today, producing 40% higher mechanical work output. This allows the SXi productivity to approach that of its propane powered contemporaries. This is revolutionary for a battery powered burnisher, and a real breakthrough in bridging the productivity and power gap that exists when comparing battery powered floor burnishers to those powered by internal combustion engines. The superior acoustic performance of the SXi also presents use case opportunities in healthcare, hospitality and other floorcare application where equipment noise control is a major consideration.

The sleek design of SXi uses the same frame as the company's propane burnisher. This provides users who are familiar with our propane powered machinery's look and feel with a like-for-like user experience. Also utilizes ONYX patented spring-loaded floating shroud design for superior dust containment. An important feature for many use cases.

The SXi design has further machine configuration versatility, including:

Polish head size can be reconfigured quickly and easily from 21", 24" or 27"

Single or Dual battery packs for 2 hour or 4 hour runtime options

Head-speed/pad pressure variable – quick and easy head weight adjustment

Additional weight kit available for polishing and even stripping applications

Onboard smart battery charger with fast recharge time (2-hour recharge per battery)

8 Gallon onboard water tank for [wet and dry] expanded application uses

Easy handle high adjustment (for different users)

Onboard sleek LED headlight

Onboard dust containment and collection

For prelaunch sales enquiries contact ONYX at sales@onyxsolutions.com.

Link to Product Data Sheet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13219UUzhhiTvPuWCAZKgmOPs2ftoG_Y-/view?usp=drive_link

Media Contact:

Stuart Proctor/VP of Marketing

stuart@onyxsolutions.com

Sales Contact:

Jeremy Hahne/VP of Sales

jeremy@onyxsolutions.com

ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC