Survey highlights substantial need for canine osteoarthritis management protocol for veterinarians

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A pivotal survey by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), conducted in partnership with American Regent Animal Health and leading veterinary orthopedist Denis Marcellin-Little, DEDV, DACVS, DACVSMR, CCAT, has revealed a significant demand among participating veterinarians for a structured protocol to manage canine osteoarthritis, especially when it comes to early detection in younger dogs.

"We should be talking about osteoarthritis when it's a non-issue—before it becomes a problem." —Denis Marcellin-Little

An overwhelming 95% of veterinarians agree that a canine osteoarthritis protocol would be beneficial, signaling an urgent need for standardized care procedures. "It's extremely rare that 95% of veterinarians would agree on anything," said Dr. Marcellin-Little, a professor at the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. "This consensus is a cry for help—a clear demand for more structure in managing osteoarthritis."

The survey, which garnered responses from nearly 800 veterinarians, also sheds light on practitioners' self-assessment of their own knowledge. They gave themselves an average rating of 7/10 on understanding the onset of canine osteoarthritis—equivalent to a "C" grade, according to Dr. Marcellin-Little, who added, "We want them to all be 'A's." When it comes to managing osteoarthritis, the average rating rises slightly to 8/10. "There's a bit more confidence in management than in detection, which shows that we should be focusing on early onset," Dr. Marcellin-Little added.

With veterinarians estimating that 45% of their patients have osteoarthritis, 47% are predisposed to it, and 26% have early-onset disease, the survey highlights a critical window of opportunity for early intervention. "A quarter to half of our patients may be in the early stages of osteoarthritis," explained Dr. Marcellin-Little. "This justifies a stronger emphasis on early detection."

In addition, veterinarians say 75% of their clients know only "a little bit" about canine osteoarthritis, presenting an opportunity for better education and resources that boost understanding of what dog owners need to know about osteoarthritis. Still, despite the awareness gap, the survey revealed that less than 10% of veterinarians initiate discussions about osteoarthritis when they first begin a relationship with a dog and client. Dr. Marcellin-Little emphasized the importance of early conversations: "We should be talking about osteoarthritis when it's a non-issue—before it becomes a problem."

The findings are a call to action for the veterinary community to prioritize early osteoarthritis detection and management in clinical practice. This research from American Regent, maker of Adequan® Canine (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and AAHA is the first step in supporting veterinarians with the resources and protocols necessary to enhance dogs' joint health and overall well-being.

Dr. Marcellin-Little will be presenting more insights on the survey findings during a lunch session on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, during the VMX veterinary conference in Orlando, Florida. Media are invited to attend the session and also speak with Dr. Marcellin-Little individually during the event. For more information on canine osteoarthritis and resources for veterinarians, visit adequancanine.com.

Adequan® Canine polysulfated glycosaminoglycan (PSGAG)

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Adequan® Canine is recommended for intramuscular injection for the control of signs associated with non-infectious degenerative and/or traumatic arthritis of canine synovial joints.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adequan® Canine should not be used in dogs who are hypersensitive to polysulfated glycosaminoglycan (PSGAG) or who have a known or suspected bleeding disorder. It should be used with caution in dogs with renal or hepatic impairment. Adverse reactions in clinical studies (transient pain at injection site, transient diarrhea, and abnormal bleeding) were mild and self-limiting. In post approval experience, death has been reported in some cases; vomiting, anorexia, depression/lethargy and diarrhea have also been reported. The safe use of PSGAG in breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. For additional safety information, please see Full Prescribing Information at adequancanine.com.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company's portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 1-800-458-0163.

