MCA Collection Agency Turns to Skit.ai to Automate Thousands of Collection Calls Per Day with Voice AI

The Missouri-based collection agency has chosen Conversational Voice AI to address account penetration amidst staffing challenges.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational Voice AI solutions, announced today its partnership with MCA Collection Agency, a Missouri-based third-party collection agency primarily focused on healthcare collections. By adopting Skit.ai's industry-leading solution to automate outbound collection calls, MCA plans to address staffing shortages and maximize account penetration.

Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI solution enables collection agencies across the U.S. to automate phone interactions with consumers, including right-party contact (RPC) verification and promise-to-pay (PTP) capture. The solution is fully compliant with federal and state regulations, enabling lenders and collection agencies to accelerate revenue recovery and grow their operations.

MCA's leadership had been previously using a voicemail drop telephony solution to reach out to consumers and remind them of due payments. The agency's CEO discovered Skit.ai's technology at an industry event, during which she listened to the voicebot in action and was impressed with the solution's ability to handle intelligent, two-way conversations with consumers.

"When it comes to collections, most consumers don't want to have to interact with another person. We wanted to make the process easier. Skit.ai's solution allows consumers to choose; they can interact with the voicebot, ask to speak to one of our agents or visit our website to make a payment," said Julie Repa, CEO of MCA Collection Agency.

Repa was particularly impressed with the ease of the deployment process and integrations. Using a flat file transfer, Skit.ai safely transferred campaign data from the agency's CRM system to an SFTP (Safe File Transfer Protocol) folder to launch the campaign with the Voice AI solution. As of now, the agency has been initiating thousands of calls per day using Skit.ai's Voice AI solution, handling an impressive volume of calls in a cost-effective manner.

For smaller collection agencies, account penetration and staffing can be particularly challenging and expensive. That is why adopting the right technology can be pivotal for business growth.

"Skit.ai's key role in the digital transformation journey of MCA Collection Agency shows that any business, no matter how small, can tap into Voice AI to automate and streamline the recovery process," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai. "We look forward to seeing MCA thrive thanks to our technology."

About MCA Collection Agency:

MCA is a third-party debt collection agency based in St. Louis, Missouri. A family-owned and run company, MCA has been in business since 1950, maintaining an impeccable track record of service and business ethics. MCA is a member of the American Collectors Association and the Missouri Collectors Association, along with the Better Business Bureau, Fenton Chamber of Commerce, and the NFIB. Visit https://mcacollectionagency.com/

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the accounts receivables industry's leading conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

