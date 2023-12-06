Higginbotham Spans Ohio with Cleveland Area Botson Insurance Group

National Insurance Brokerage Brings "Day Two" Commitment to Northeast Ohio Firm's Clients

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, Texas's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm, and one of the top firms in the country, has joined forces with Botson Insurance Group of Avon, Ohio. This move extends the Texas firm's presence across Ohio, as Higginbotham formed a similar collaboration with western Ohio's Community Insurance Group, Ltd. earlier this year.

Higginbotham is a top independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewswire)

As Higginbotham celebrates its 75th anniversary, Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid credits careful, strategic growth for the company's long-term success. Under Reid's guidance, the company seeks partners with sterling reputations in their local markets, strong service offerings, and deep cultural affinities.

"We are thrilled to form this relationship with Botson Insurance," said Reid. "Greg Botson spent decades building his company from a one-man shop to a thriving business with a large portfolio and expertise that includes a wide range of specialty offerings. We're looking forward to bringing some of those service offerings, such as an insurance program designed specifically for landscaping contractors, to a wider customer base."

Botson Insurance Group President Greg Botson sees similar benefits in the collaboration for his company and his company's clients:

"We had reached a point where we needed more resources to continue bringing the best possible service to our clients. With Higginbotham, we get expertise in new specialty markets and we also get the firm's value-added Day Two Services®, which include improved loss control, better claims service, and contract review."

Reid explained Higginbotham's Day Two Services, which are designed to maintain a positive, responsive relationship between brokers and clients:

"We build a customized insurance plan to fit your needs, but that's just the beginning. Unlike some brokers who only come around at renewal, your Higginbotham team will stand by your side from day two through day 365, helping you get the most out of your coverage throughout the life of your policy."

"The collaboration with Higginbotham is going so much better than we ever thought possible," concluded Botson. "They have been the perfect fit for our agency, caring about their customers as much as we do, and giving our team members the opportunity to join a top-flight employee ownership plan. And with Higginbotham taking over so much of the back-office work, we get to spend more time strengthening our client relationships and bringing in new customers, which is what we love doing the most."

ABOUT BOTSON INSURANCE GROUP

Botson Insurance Group is a client-focused, multi-line independent insurance agency located in Avon, Ohio. The Botson team strives to provide better protection, better connection and better value for their business and individual clients. The team works hard each day to support clients, building long-term relationships while providing professional advice and peace of mind. For a business needing specialty property/casualty coverage or group benefits, or for an individual needing personal or life insurance, the Botson Insurance Group will go the extra mile to provide exceptional client service and more value.

Visit botsoninsurancegroup.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads.

Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

