SCENTRE GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL TENDER RESULTS AND EXPIRATION OF TENDER OFFER

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE1 Limited, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of Scentre Group Trust 2 (the "Offeror"), a trust forming part of the stapled entity Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) ("Scentre Group"), announced today the final tender results and expiration of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to US$300 million aggregate principal amount (the "Aggregate Maximum Amount") of its outstanding Subordinated Non-Call 10 Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2080 and Subordinated Non Call 6 Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2080 (together, the "Notes" and each, a "series" of Notes). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time today.

Early Settlement and Final Tender Results

On November 21, 2023, the Offeror exercised its early settlement option, accepting for purchase and paying for the aggregate principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table below under "Principal Amount Purchased on the Early Settlement Date", all of which were tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 16, 2023 (the "Early Tender Time").

Title of Security

CUSIP Nos. and ISINs

Principal Amount
Outstanding
Prior to Tender
Offer

Principal
Amount
Tendered as of
the Early
Tender Time

Principal
Amount
Purchased on
the Early
Settlement
Date

Additional 
Principal Amount
Tendered After
the Early Tender
Time

Principal
Amount
Outstanding
Following
Completion of
Tender Offer

Subordinated Non-
Call 10 Fixed Rate
Reset Notes due
2080

144A CUSIP:
76025LAB0
Reg S CUSIP:
Q8053LAB0

144A ISIN:
US76025LAB09 
Reg S ISIN:
USQ8053LAB01

US$1,500,000,000

US$187,944,000

US$187,944,000

US$600,000

US$1,312,056,000


Subordinated Non-
Call 6 Fixed Rate
Reset Notes due
2080


144A CUSIP:
76025LAA2
Reg S CUSIP:
Q8053LAA2

144A ISIN:
US76025LAA26
Reg S ISIN:
USQ8053LAA28


US$1,500,000,000


US$201,606,000


US$112,045,000


US$0


US$1,387,955,000

Because the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time exceeded the Aggregate Maximum Amount, no further Notes were accepted for purchase after the Early Tender Time. Any tendered Notes that are not accepted for purchase have been or will be promptly returned or credited to the holder's account.

Dealer Managers and Tender and Information Agent

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Merrill Lynch International served as dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation served as the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer.

This press release shall not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as permitted under applicable law.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any disclosure document (as defined in the Australian Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the Notes was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and in Australia, the Tender Offer was only available to persons to whom an offer or invitation could be made without disclosure under Parts 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act.

From time to time, the Offeror or its affiliates may purchase additional Notes in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, through tender or exchange offers or other methods, or the Offeror may redeem Notes pursuant to their terms. Any future purchases may be on the same terms or on terms that are more or less favorable to holders of the Notes than the terms of the Tender Offer.

About Scentre Group

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners and communities of the lands on which our business operates. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to their Elders past and present.

We recognise the unique role of Māori as Tangata Whenua of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns 42 Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer. Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming essential to people, their communities and the businesses that interact with them.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non–historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) neither the Offeror nor Scentre Group undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

