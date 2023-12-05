Practice Better Integrates That Clean Life, Further Empowering Health and Wellness Professionals

Enhanced suite of tools enables seamless integration of nutrition guidance and practice management into one platform

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , the all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals, today announced the integration of That Clean Life, the nutrition planning software acquired earlier this year. For the first time, Practice Better customers can seamlessly consolidate nutrition planning into their workflow from within their practice management platform to give them back time and improve client outcomes.

Colored Logo - PB (PRNewswire)

As more health and wellness practitioners adopt a nutrition-first approach, they need a faster and more effective way to deliver nutrition guidance, such as recipes and meal plans to their clients. Practice Better is one of the first practice management platforms to integrate nutrition planning functionality, making it easier for practitioners to provide more holistic care.

"Acquiring That Clean Life earlier this year was a significant opportunity for Practice Better. With this integration, we embark into the next phase where our customers can seamlessly integrate and enjoy the platform's all-in-one functionalities," said Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better. "The efficiencies and time saved will have an incredible impact on health and wellness professionals and, most importantly, on their client outcomes, helping them to live healthier lives."

Practice Better practitioners now have a simple way to provide nutrition guidance while having improved visibility into client behavior, leading to better clinical outcomes. The integration allows practitioners to easily embed recipes, meal plans, and collections into their patient protocols and programs. Clients can access their nutrition plans right from within their client portal, and also track their intake to share with their practitioner.

"In my 15-year career as a nutritionist, That Clean Life has been the most revolutionary advancement to our industry in terms of helping clients and saving hours of time meal planning," said Rachel Caven, Nutritionist, BSc, RHN, NNCP, RNT, Founder and Clinic Director at Caven Nutrition. "Its user-friendly interface with vibrant branded meal plans, coupled with the flexibility to modify recipes, incorporate our own, and even add our recommended products, is a consistent team favorite. The integration of That Clean Life with Practice Better will be a game changer, not only in my business but in the businesses of countless health practitioners using these platforms."

About Practice Better

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management platform with a mission to empower health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives. The company serves 15,000+ customers in 70+ countries, reaches more than 1 million clients across the globe, and processes hundreds of millions of dollars annually in payments on behalf of its customers. From its earliest days supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has been embraced by a wide range of health and wellness practitioners, including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, and mental health therapists. The platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline administrative work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Customers consistently award Practice Better the highest satisfaction scores in the field and recommend it enthusiastically to their friends. Learn more at practicebetter.io .

Press Contact:

Michele Fox

120/80 MKTG on behalf of Practice Better

PracticeBetter@120over80mktg.com

781-248-9455

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practice Better