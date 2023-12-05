Leading IC Designer AIROHA is collaborating with Intel to facilitate the development of new Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio devices

Leading IC Designer AIROHA is collaborating with Intel to facilitate the development of new Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio devices

The collaboration is the first of its kind in the Bluetooth® audio industry

HSINCHU, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airoha Technology, one of the world's top 3 designers of Bluetooth® audio ICs, announces that AIROHA's SoCs and Software Development Kit (SDK) for Bluetooth® LE Audio devices have collaborated with Intel's Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptop accessory program, the first of its kind in the Bluetooth® audio industry.

(PRNewswire)

Committed to providing a great Bluetooth® audio quality and user experience, AIROHA's collaboration with Intel will help audio devices achieve the highest level of Bluetooth® LE Audio compatibility between headset and laptop. This will increase the likelihood that future vendor audio devices can more easily meet Intel's strict experience requirements and gain acceptance into the Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptop accessory program.

AIROHA's 20 years of experience in Bluetooth® audio technology innovation accelerates our customers' product time-to-market and reduces maintenance costs.

"With more than 20 years of dedication to Bluetooth® innovation, Airoha Technology provides the most comprehensive and flexible SDK for our customers to develop iterative and upgradeable products with unique features and added value and reduce time-to-market and maintenance efforts for their products. Our brand customers can develop various audio devices—such as business headsets, gaming headsets, speakers, and hearing aids— with the same SDK software platform that AIROHA provides with its SoCs, and they can start each new project quickly." said Yuchuan Yang, Sr. Vice President of Airoha Technology.

"In collaboration with Intel, AIROHA now offers the industry's first product development platform with embedded Bluetooth® LE Audio Intel® Evo™ experience support to help our customers' audio devices achieve Intel® Evo™ accessory program verification more easily and enter the Intel® Evo™ accessory program ecosystem earlier."

Accessories Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptops maximize the end-to-end user experience when paired with Intel® Evo™ laptops.

The Intel® Evo™ platform is Intel's premium consumer brand for high-performance laptops. It is designed to provide a premium computing experience with excellent responsiveness, long battery life, fast charging, and thin-and-light form factors. Laptop designs that meet the Intel® Evo™ requirements undergo rigorous testing measurement and verification against an evolving set of specifications and key experience indicators to ensure they deliver exceptional performance and user experience.

The Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptop accessory program extends the Intel® Evo™ laptop experience to include accessories. This accessory program helps users identify 3rd party accessory product designs that are tested to ensure they meet strict Intel requirements that provide seamless connectivity, reliability, and performance for the best overall experience when paired with an Intel® Evo™ Laptop.

Enhancing the Bluetooth experience for laptop users through technology collaboration between AIROHA and Intel

With this program, AIROHA's customers can develop products with AIROHA's and Intel's joint technology strengths for laptop users, based on semiconductor layers that meet the latest industry standards and quality benchmarks. AIROHA's strengths integrated into its Bluetooth® LE Audio SoCs include the industry's most advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithms, which can perform 1000 operations per second to ensure optimal listening quality, coupled with AIROHA's unique AI-enabled noise reduction technology that delivers clear voice quality at the microphone transmitter end.

Refer to Accessories Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Laptops for more details.

CONTACT: Terrence Chang, terrence.chang@airoha.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airoha Technology