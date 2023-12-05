FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS UNVEILS TRANSFORMATIVE TREATMENT MENU FOR LAPIS SPA & WELLNESS

Revolutionary two-level wellness destination now accepting reservations

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is revealing the menu for Lapis Spa & Wellness, offering an exceptional suite of personalized treatments, premium therapies, and cutting-edge wellness rituals to boost wellbeing and inspire productivity. Reservations are now open for individual and group bookings at the 55,000-square-foot, two-level spa, opening December 14, 2023 as the ultimate destination for rejuvenation, immediately following Fontainebleau Las Vegas' grand opening one day earlier.

"Lapis Spa & Wellness is the convergence of age-old rejuvenation techniques and contemporary healing technologies," explains Fontainebleau Las Vegas Director of Spa and Wellness Jennifer Lynn. "Lapis Spa & Wellness is more than an escape; it's a transformative sensory journey executed with personalized precision.

"We are eager to know what our guests desire, what their goals are, and what they can achieve through individualized treatments. That one-to-one touch is what forms a lasting connection and ensures that guests receive best-in-class treatment from our expert team."

Designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners, Lapis Spa & Wellness is located on the second level of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas tower, adjacent to the resort's 14,000-square-foot fitness center. The two destinations collectively form the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Wellness Corridor, specializing in curating treatments for diverse desires and helping guests achieve their fitness goals.

Unique Lapis Spa & Wellness amenities include:

Dr. Barbara Sturm Facials – Lapis Spa & Wellness has partnered with aesthetics expert, orthopedics specialist, and anti-inflammatory pioneer Dr. Barbara Sturm to offer a transformative array of facial therapies. Dr. Sturm's signature treatments, backed by 25 years of clinical research, bring the power of molecular science to skincare for unparalleled skin transformations. Treatments include the Signature SturmGlow Facial, a comprehensive journey featuring Dr. Sturm's Anti-Aging Massage, Hyaluronic Ampoule, and Face Cream Rich; the Super Anti-Aging Facial, fortifying the skin's barrier with Super Anti-Aging Serum, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, acupressure, massage, and innovative nano skincare devices; the Brightening Facial, designed to reduce hyperpigmentation, combat oxidative stress, and balance skin tone; and a Men's Facial that revitalizes the skin, reduces roughness and signs of aging.

Ayurvedic Treatments – Deeply rooted in over 3,000 years of ancient wisdom, Ayurveda is one of the world's oldest healing systems, providing balance and rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit. Lapis Spa & Wellness offers unique Ayurveda therapies, including the Abhyanga Massage, which harmonizes the body and alleviates tension through gentle rhythmic massage techniques and dosha-balancing oils; the Five-Point Star Massage, an invigorating experience that targets reflex points in the hands, feet, and head, and the Chakra Balancing Massage, a holistic journey that aligns the seven main chakras along the spine and creates a harmonious sense of inner peace.

Celestial Waters Passport – A transcendent journey of revitalization, Celestial Waters Passport is an exclusive Lapis Spa & Wellness experience that immerses guests in the therapeutic wonders of contrast therapy – thermal waters, rejuvenating saunas, snow showers, and an atmospheric salt cave. Harmonizing with the ebb and flow of nature, Celestial Waters Passport embraces the artistry of Ayurvedic principles during Lo-Tide Mornings ( 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ) and Hi-Tide Afternoons ( 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ). These curated sessions optimize the synergy between mind and body, offering contrast therapy benefits that rejuvenate and invigorate.

Event Sauna – An ancient sauna tradition is masterfully brought to life by a true Aufgussmeister, guiding guests through a multi-sensory ritual that intertwines heat, sound, and communal connection. Inspired by revitalizing Nordic spas, the Event Sauna incorporates aromatherapy, mesmerizing towel choreography, and captivating digital imagery to enhance vitality and wellness. Tailored to embrace both the tranquility of Lo-Tide mornings and the vibrant energy of Hi-Tide afternoons, this communal journey offers a soothing ambiance in the morning and a dynamic, invigorating atmosphere later in the day.

Reboot Lounge – A one-of-a-kind experience offered at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Lapis Spa & Wellness Reboot Lounge is uniquely designed for instant revitalization of feet and legs. These therapies are perfectly suited to convention goers and meeting attendees who are often spending the day on their feet. With cozy seating and immersive nature imagery, guests can choose from a number of rejuvenating treatments, including: the Signature Massage; Detoxifying Foot Treatment; Reviving Foot and Leg Treatment; and Compression Therapy for Legs.

Signature Services – Lapis Spa & Wellness offers several signature services, including massages, body treatments, facial therapies, including gua sha and deep-sea firming treatments, manicures, and pedicures.

The state-of-the-art fitness center is designed for functional and performance-based workouts and equipped with top-notch cardio machines, including Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills, Hydrow rowers, VersaClimbers, and Echo bikes. The Performance Zone houses advanced strength equipment, such as Jacob's Ladder, HIIT modular system, sled push, and tractor tire flip area, ensuring a diverse and effective workout experience. Additionally, a dedicated Movement studio offers daily classes in yoga, pilates, and stretch and recovery, complemented by access to personal trainers for a tailored and motivating wellness journey.

Lapis Spa & Wellness and the fitness center have partnered with a number of globally celebrated brands for treatments and products. Among them: IGK; Shankara; LifeFitness; Poggesi; Mansfield International; CryoConcepts; Knesko Skin; Celluma Light Therapy; Osea; O.P.I.; book4time; Ojmar; Gharieni; Oka-B; and Geneo X.

Lapis Spa & Wellness takes its name from the original Lapis spa at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – inspired by the Lapis Lazuli, a deep celestial blue crystal associated with the protective qualities of strength, courage, power, wisdom, intuition, intellect, truth, and spiritual connection.

Lapis Spa & Wellness will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can make appointments in-person via the spa concierge, or reserve online at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/wellness.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening in December 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

