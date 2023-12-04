THE BUSINESS COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING APPOINTS JULIE MONACO AS NEW CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a nonprofit organization committed to forging global relationships and fostering dialogue between business and government leaders, announced that it has elected Julie Monaco, Managing Director and Global Head of Public Sector at Citi, as the 22nd Chair of its Board of Directors.

"I am honored to lead the BCIU board during this crucial moment in the organization's important history," said Monaco. "With over 68 years of dedication to advancing global economic progress, BCIU fosters a profound understanding of the international business environment by facilitating dialogue between governments and businesses. Their mission closely aligns with Citi's own values, gaining ever-greater significance in light of the pressing economic and geopolitical challenges we confront today. I look forward to addressing the challenges and opportunities of building the infrastructure of a modern world in the pursuit of economic growth and prosperity."

As chair, Monaco will lead a board that utilizes BCIU's extensive member ecosystem to create impact and promote international understanding. Her position became effective November 1, when she assumed chair responsibilities from James (Jim) Nevels. Monaco will participate in her first annual meeting with the board as chair on December 5.

"We could not have found a more qualified leader to guide BCIU at this consequential time," said Peter Tichansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCIU. "Julie and Citi's Global Public Sector Group have an important, in-depth understanding of the real challenges facing societies and governments around the world. This unique perspective, deep experience and passion will help BCIU deliver even greater value as we build on Jim Nevels' enlightened leadership as chair to effect positive change."

Monaco has served on BCIU's board as a director for eight years. Citi is a founding member of the organization; in 1956 the First National City Bank first joined in helping to establish the entity as a key element of President Eisenhower's People-to-People initiative.

"Julie's leadership and integrity make her the right person to continue BCIU's development," said Nevels. "I feel incredibly privileged to welcome Julie as BCIU's chair, and I am confident that her global leadership and bias for action will increase BCIU's impact, promote international understanding and expand our focus on DEI. She will work with our team to find new and creative ways to leverage BCIU's global ecosystem to create impact."

Monaco serves as the Global Head of Citi's Public Sector Group in the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory division of Citi's Institutional Clients Group. In this capacity she leads the banking coverage team in 98 countries that is responsible for providing a full range of financial services (transaction banking, capital markets, advisory, sales and trading) to public-sector entities in 160 countries. These clients include central banks, central government agencies, state and local governments, supranationals, development banks, nongovernment organizations and academic institutions. She serves on Citi's Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory's Diversity Committee and is an active member of Citi Women's Senior Steering Committee, where she expands her leadership in matters of workplace, education and inclusion.

In 2021, Monaco was named to the American Banker's list of "25 Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance" for the 12th year. She received MIGA's 2018 Gender CEO Award for promoting the advancement of women and contributing to the World Bank Group's goals. Monaco holds an MBA in finance from New York University and BA in International Affairs from George Washington University.

At BCIU's 2023 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards Gala, Citi's Jane Fraser accepted the Global Leadership Award for her and Citi's outstanding contributions to global commerce while advancing international understanding. Chow Kiat Lim, Chief Executive Officer of GIC, received the Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award for his and GIC's efforts in leading with purpose, vision and responsibility.

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 200 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets.

