This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

- Ansys Enables NuScale Power to Develop Advanced Nuclear Technology
Designed with critical insight from Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions, the NuScale SMR can safely supply carbon-free energy for electrical generation, district heating, water desalinization, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.
- S&P Global Releases Special COP28 Sustainability Report highlighting the need for a more expedited energy transition
"Our comprehensive research underscores the dangers posed to nature and biodiversity, and the physical risks the current climate warming trajectory could have on markets, investors, and communities, while providing a roadmap for global leaders to collectively mitigate the negative impact of the global climate threat," said Dr. Richard Mattison, Vice Chair of S&P Global Sustainable1.
- Eco Material Technologies and Rainbow Energy Center Announce Coal Creek Station as First Fully Circular Power Plant
North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority (NDCSEA), a program to launch new energy projects to commercialization that reduce carbon emissions, demonstrated strong support for this novel, business-minded approach.
- Adani Total Gas Ltd. launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project
As part of the project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.
- SB Energy Secures $2.4 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects, Creating Blueprint for Project Financings Around Domestic Content and Energy Communities
Jorge Iragorri, Head of Renewable Energy Investments at Morgan Stanley, said, "In just over a year since the passage of the IRA, American workers are realizing the benefits of new clean energy projects. We are excited to help lead, in partnership with SB Energy, the industry in continuing to decarbonize the electric grid."
- Schneider Electric calls for rapid deployment of smart grids to accelerate energy transition
Schneider Electric's experts attending Enlit Europe 2023 argue the outdated grid infrastructure is holding back the energy transition and propose that increased network automation on smart grids run by smart electric utility companies can shape the future of a low-carbon energy sector.
- Zeta Energy and Huntsman Demonstrate a Major Step Towards a Critical Metal-Free Battery
This is an important innovation as both the U.S. Department of Energy and the World Materials Forum have designated copper as a "critical material" based on its importance to energy technologies, known reserves, and risk of supply chain disruption.
- Innovative Technology That Uses Solar Energy to Convert 100% Renewable Biogas to Hydrogen and Graphitic Carbon on Display During the United Nations' COP 28 Meeting in Dubai
The goal of the technology is to use renewable solar energy and biogas to produce hydrogen and high-quality cylindrical graphite through an environmentally sustainable process. If developed at scale, this technology has the potential to be applicable to fuel cells, microgrids, and utility-scale hydrogen production.
- enCore Energy Commences Uranium Production at the South Texas Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant
The Company looks forward to continuing increases in uranium concentration into the satellite IX facility over the coming weeks and is anticipating its first shipment of yellowcake (uranium) to occur over the course of the next 45 to 60 days.
