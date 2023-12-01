Tanishq, India's Top Jewelry Retailer, Expands US Presence with New Texas Stores

The luxury jewelry brand, owned by the Tata Group, Recently Opened Locations in Houston and Frisco, Texas

HOUSTON and FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq, India's top jewelry retailer, today announces its continued expansion into the United States market with the opening of two new retail stores in Houston and Frisco, Texas. These openings follow the brand's initial entrance into the US with their flagship store opening in January of this year in Iselin, New Jersey.

With these new locations, Tanishq is meeting the Indian American community where the state of Texas has the second largest Indian American population in the country. Over 450,000 Indian Americans reside in Texas today, with most located in the state's large metropolitan cities such as Houston and Dallas-Fort-Worth (Just 30 miles away from the new Frisco storefront). Although the brand has been available on e-commerce in the US for nearly two years, Tanishq is looking forward to better serving the community in these markets with expanded access to their fine jewelry products including their one-of-a kind collections, Dharohar and Tales of Mystique through these new locations.

"Tanishq is a rich story that spans almost 30 years and the name was crafted in conjunction of two words. In Sanskrit, Tan – means body, and Nishq, meaning gold ornament, when combined came to signify an ornament that adds to the beauty and elegance of women, says Chief Executive Officer, Kuruvilla Markose. "With over 410 stores, we have now opened two more in the state of Texas bringing artfully crafted jewelry to the Indian diaspora residing in Houston and Frisco. As a true Tata brand, we aim to delight our customers and welcome endless visitors from all over the world to come enjoy magic behind these designs crafted by our designers and artisans."

The store in Frisco spans over 5,000 square feet and Houston spans 3,800 square feet and offers more than 2,000 unique designs in 18 and 22 KT gold and diamond jewelry, as well as solitaires and colored stones. Both stores recently held inaugural events – Houston on November 29 and Frisco on November 30 – complete with exquisite, one-of-a-kind collections.

"The Indian audience is spread across the United States and as we expand in effort to catering to their diverse preferences, bringing a wide range of exquisite jewelry for any occasion," says Business Head of Jewelry, Amrit Pal Singh.

The stores are now open to the public at the below addresses. For more information, visit www.tanishq.co.in or follow TanishqUSA on Instagram and Facebook.

Frisco : 2809, PRESTON ROAD, SUITE NO 1200, FRISCO, TEXAS , US, 75034

Houston : 2335 POST OAK BLVD, HOUSTON, TEXAS , US, 77056

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewelry brand from the Tata Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. At Tanishq, jewelry is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold and diamond jewelry strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment toward excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewelry Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. Tanishq currently has a presence of 400+ stores and is India's most trusted jewelry brand with an extremely high brand recall.

