DEC 1 @ 11AM | PUBLIC READING OF NAMES OF NEW YORKERS LOST TO AIDS @ AIDS MEMORIAL PARK

DEC 13 @ 10AM | WESTSIDE HEALTHCARE CENTER RIBBON-CUTTING

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announced the opening of a new health care center and its list of priorities for Ending the Epidemic to commemorate World AIDS Day 2023. The initiatives will be outlined at a press conference joined by a roster of local officials and community leaders at AIDS Memorial Park in Manhattan at 11am on Friday, December 1,2023, World AIDS Day. The press conference will be immediately followed by a public "Reading of the Names" ceremony to honor New Yorkers who have lost their lives to AIDS by reading their names aloud; and to recommit to action and advocacy to end the epidemic worldwide.

HOUSING WORKS COMMEMORATES WORLD AIDS DAY & ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW WESTSIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

The Westside Community Health Center, located at 326 W. 48th Street, is a newly renovated space designed to deliver a more comprehensive and comfortable experience of care to New Yorkers in need. The center is the sixth clinic location for Housing Works Community Healthcare which serves thousands of New Yorkers of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and income levels, in a safe, healing and nonjudgmental environment. Housing Works will host a ribbon-cutting and tours on December 13 starting at 10am to celebrate the opening.

"Our new health center will provide comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, sexual wellness, and more, and all clients will benefit from Housing Works' other integrated supportive services including care management. We are proud to be able to serve even more New Yorkers especially in this community." said Housing Works Community Healthcare Executive Director, Jessica Diamond.

Housing Works' "Ending the Epidemic" priorities in its ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS includes the following priorities that they call on Governor Hochul and NY lawmakers to implement:

Ensure Equitable Access to Housing for All People with HIV

Authorize Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) Statewide

Advance PrEP Equity

Support Older New Yorkers Living with HIV

Expand HIV Testing Opportunities

About Housing Works

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts. For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

