Anchin Admits Two to the Partnership, and Promotes Twelve to Director and Senior Manager

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of fourteen professionals. Two professionals have been promoted to Partner, six have been promoted to Director, and another six have been promoted to Senior Manager. These are key promotions that demonstrate Anchin's continuing emphasis on organic growth during its centennial year.

Erica Cohen and Marina Shah have been promoted to Partner. Rebecca Long, Sue Lu, Kevin McHale, Michael Mittiga, Adam Rubinfeld, and Sharlene Sylvia-Casimir have been promoted to Director. The newly promoted Senior Managers are Vincent Gioe, Justine Jones, Alex Kolbovsky, Rachel Langenthal, Eva Li, and John Magdziak. These promotions highlight new leaders in Assurance and Tax, those who focus on our high-net-worth clients, as well as those who specialize in the Financial Services, Real Estate, Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Law Firms, and Consumer Products industries.

Anchin is proud to recognize these individuals whose distinction in personal and professional development has helped them develop into leaders in their respective industries and specialty areas. "The promotions group this year is made up of individuals who have excelled in upholding the values and integrity of the firm," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "I am proud of these newest members of the management group. Not only do they demonstrate Anchin's values in all that they do; their actions and leadership help build Anchin's reputation as a Best Place to Work and provider of exceptional client service."

The new promotes to Partner include:

Marina Shah, CPA, is an Audit Partner in the Financial Services Group at Anchin. Marina specializes in providing audit and tax services for a variety of investment company structures, including domestic and offshore funds, master-feeder structures, private equity, fund of funds and management companies.

Erica Cohen, CPA, Erica Cohen is an Audit Partner in Anchin's Real Estate Group. She has over 10 years of experience providing assurance, advisory, tax, and accounting services to privately held companies, primarily in the real estate industry. Erica serves clients in commercial and residential real estate, affordable housing projects, real estate development, real estate funds, and hospitality and service organizations.

The new promotes to Director include:

Rebecca Long, CPA is an Audit Director for Anchin's Real Estate Group. She provides assurance, advisory and tax services to privately held companies. Rebecca has served clients with varying specialties, including owners and operators of commercial, industrial, and residential real estate entities, real estate funds, and employee benefit plans. Rebecca is also a part of the firm's Emerging Manager Platform (EMP), which works with start-up hedge, private equity, real estate, and venture capital funds.

Sue Lu, CPA, is a Tax Director at Anchin with more than 15 years of experience in public accounting, with 12 years of experience providing tax consulting and compliance services for privately held businesses including corporations, partnerships, and LLCs, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Sue is a member of Anchin's Architecture & Engineering Industry Group.

Kevin McHale, CPA, MST, is a Tax Director at Anchin and has more than 12 years of experience in public accounting. Kevin works primarily with real estate funds, developers, owners, and managers on tax compliance and planning. He works with his clients year-round to help develop and implement effective tax strategies. Kevin is a member of the firm's Emerging Manager Platform (EMP), which works with start-up hedge, private equity, real estate, and venture capital funds.

Michael Mittiga, CPA, is an Audit Director at Anchin with 12 years of experience. Mike is a member of the Firm's Consumer Products Groups (Food & Beverage, Manufacturing & Distribution and Fashion & Apparel) where his clients range from start-up CPG businesses and aggressively growing entrepreneurial companies, to well-established privately held and family-owned companies.

Adam Rubinfeld, EA, MST, is a Tax Director in Anchin's Private Client Group. He has 10 years of experience and has been with the firm for the entirety of his career. He serves high-net-worth individuals and families, advising them on tax, trusts and estates and philanthropy.

Sharlene Sylvia-Casimir, CPA, MST, is a Tax Director in Anchin's Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits Group. Sharlene has over 20 years of experience. She leads a team of tax professionals, offering technical guidance and project oversight for federal and state tax incentives. She also provides the final technical review for client engagements and crafts customized engagement methodologies to address clients' unique business needs.

The new promotes to Senior Manager include:

Vincent Gioe, CPA, is an Audit Senior Manager in Anchin's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Groups.

Justine Jones, CPA, is a Tax Senior Manager in Anchin's Law Firms and Consumer Products Groups.

Alex Kolbovsky, CPA, a Senior Manager in Anchin's Real Estate Group.

Rachel Langenthal, CPA, is a Tax Senior Manager in Anchin's Consumer Products and Architecture & Engineering and Construction Groups.

Eva Li is a Tax Senior Manager in Anchin's Private Client Group.

John Magdziak, CPA, is an Audit Senior Manager in Anchin's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Group.

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

