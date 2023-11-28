Zephyr Turns House Beautiful Whole Home Chicago Into An Entertainer's Dream

The Hinsdale Estate Features Five Zephyr Presrv® Products in the Conservatory, Pool Room, and Bowling Alley

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, is excited to announce its partnership with House Beautiful for the 2023 Whole Home Chicago. This was House Beautiful magazine's first ever historic renovation and the first all-women led team of builders and designers. The iconic estate is located on five lots, totaling more than three acres and approximately 14,000-square-feet. Zephyr sponsored the Whole Home with five Presrv™ products and collaborated with esteemed designers Design Alchemy, Emma Beryl Interiors, and J. Jordan Homes to transform this historical home in the beautiful town of Hinsdale, IL.

"We were thrilled to partner with House Beautiful this year on the 2023 Whole Home Chicago," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "The designers did an amazing job honoring the home's legacy while modernizing the rooms and incorporating Zephyr Presrv® coolers to ensure cold drinks are always within reach."

The Conservatory is designed by mother-daughter design team Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee of Design Alchemy and includes the Presrv™ Panel Ready Beverage Cooler. The Conservatory is a sophisticated space that keeps the focus on entertaining — and the custom bar is the ultimate go-to spot for hosting. The 12-foot long lacquered cabinet with curved and reeded end panels features a Zephyr Presrv cooler filled with party-ready essentials. "With floating shelves above the cabinet, guests can easily grab a glass and help themselves to a chilled beverage from the Zephyr cooler," says Costa. "It has plenty of storage and offers dual zone chilling for that perfect glass of white wine. We integrated an arched panel frame to highlight the curvature of the bar, while still being able to view the beverage offerings stored inside. The Zephyr Presrv cooler not only looks the part, but the unit is super functional and easy to use."

The Pool Room designed by Emma Beryl Interiors features floating glass shelves, a custom curved banquette, blue and white tile, and the Presrv Single Zone Beverage Cooler. The space was designed as a place where you can go to escape and read a book on the daybed after a swim or where everyone goes to party until dawn. "A necessity in the space was a beverage fridge and what better choice than one that is said to be always ready to party. With the space being far from the kitchen, we wanted to make sure there was easy access to cold drinks for guests," says Beryl.

The Bowling Alley, designed by Julie Laux with J. Jordan Homes, is the ultimate entertainment space with a Presrv Kegerator & Beverage Cooler, Dual Zone Wine Cooler, and Single Zone Beverage Cooler. Laux incorporated a karaoke stage on the sub-level entertainment floor to complete the space. "The Bowling Alley is nothing but fun! Cheers to playing, singing, drinking and just all around good times," says Laux. "The Zephyr coolers add to the excitement of having chilled drinks at the ready and I Iove the cool lighting that sets the mood for the party."

"The home features an abundance of color-filled lounge spaces for IRL catch-up conversations and a decidedly noticeable focus on cocktail hour," says Carisha Swanson, House Beautiful Director of Editorial Special Projects. "If Whole Home is trend forecasting for 2024, the prediction seems to be that everyone wants a bit of a break and a martini!"

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

