Yoast unleashes AI-powered SEO plugin, slashing time investments for crafting vital elements of effective SEO strategies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoast, a pioneering plugin and the global leader in search engine optimization (SEO) for WordPress, owned by Newfold Digital, today announced AI-powered enhancements to its renowned WordPress SEO plugin. These enhancements help users write engaging and SEO-optimized titles and meta descriptions for webpages. Using advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, it generates creative and appealing titles and meta descriptions, captivating audiences while meeting search engine standards.

Writing optimal content for website titles and meta descriptions can be challenging and time-consuming, but it doesn't have to be. Now, Yoast SEO Premium can generate these crucial elements of effective SEO strategies with just a single click.

Yoast, the world's largest SEO plugin, leveraged its in-house SEO expertise to develop intelligent prompts to deliver optimal results for users. Yoast's AI title and meta description generator removes the hassle of manually crafting unique, high-quality titles and meta descriptions for each page. This saves users time, attracts more website traffic and increases click-through rates.

Writing engaging meta descriptions for the product pages of an online store is even more important. Product pages often contain general information, which should not appear in the search results pages. Yoast WooCommerce SEO, the eCommerce add-on to the Yoast SEO Premium plugin, now adds the power of AI to product pages, allowing users to generate the perfect title and meta description with just a single click of a button.

Yoast is taking its commitment to customer excellence to the next level through enhancements of its existing Premium product. Yoast's AI-powered capabilities are automatically included for Premium users, making unlocking the power of AI-generated SEO components as easy as a plugin update. When many SEO tools are implementing pay-as-you-go pricing models for AI usage, Yoast stands out. The latest update offers its Premium users unparalleled access to these AI enhancements, without complex activations or additional fees, charges or hidden costs.

"The digital landscape is ever evolving, necessitating continuous innovation. Yoast stands out as an exemplar in its commitment to ensuring that every website owner can access elite SEO tools that are easy to use," said Kimberley Cole, General Manager Europe at Newfold Digital, parent company of Yoast. "By deepening AI integration and extending it to e-commerce, Yoast is providing its users with the tools needed to excel in this dynamic digital domain."

With this launch of its first AI-integrated feature, Yoast, a trailblazer in innovation, signals the beginning of a series of advancements and reinforces its position as the SEO solution of choice for more than 13 million WordPress sites worldwide. For a detailed breakdown and further insights into these innovations, please visit Yoast.com.

About Yoast

Yoast, founded in 2010 and acquired by Newfold Digital in 2021, is the company behind Yoast SEO, the premier WordPress SEO plugin that has become an indispensable tool for WordPress websites aiming to bolster their rankings. Yoast SEO helps website owners of all skill levels effortlessly navigate the technical terrain of SEO, while also enabling users to produce captivating content with versatile SEO and readability analyses, available in multiple languages. With more than 13 million active downloads, Yoast SEO is not only the most downloaded SEO plugin but also a testament to Yoast's dedication to channeling more organic traffic from search engines and social platforms. In addition to the Free version of Yoast SEO, the Premium product provides users access to Yoast's revered SEO academy courses, a repository of knowledge essential for mastering SEO. Serving a diverse clientele, from local establishments to globally recognized sites, Yoast's mission remains clear: to make SEO accessible for everyone.

Beyond the flagship Yoast SEO plugin, the company has crafted an array of plugins designed to further amplify SEO potential. With a deep-rooted belief in community and collaboration, Yoast regularly contributes to open-source projects and is known for its active participation in significant events in the digital sphere. Learn more about Yoast and its suite of products at Yoast.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology company, serves nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 following the merger of industry giants Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, Newfold Digital's brand portfolio encompasses names like Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. The company aids customers of diverse scales in sculpting a digital presence that resonates and delivers results. Through its extensive product suite and dedicated support, Newfold Digital has become synonymous with excellence in the realm of online presence solutions. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

