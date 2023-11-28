Procede Software Named to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces List for 2023

The company's inclusion on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback, is a direct reflection of its commitment to culture, diversity and inclusion, and employee development.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) software and solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces list for 2023, which recognizes companies with the best workplaces in the region. Procede was founded in San Diego more than 20 years ago and strives to be a place where the best and brightest can build their careers. Many of its employees have celebrated 10, 15, and 20 year anniversaries with the company, including several on its senior leadership team.

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "At Procede Software, we are committed to enhancing our products and services in ways that drive meaningful business impact for our customers. Our ability to achieve that purpose is directly related to the dedication and ingenuity of the people who work here." Kettler continued, "It's truly an honor to be named to this list, and I am deeply grateful to our Procede employees for the way they show up for our company and our customers each and every day."

Procede is committed to the success of its team. Its award-winning education & training programs are designed to encourage promotion from within and prepare employees for leadership roles. Diversity and inclusion are also top priorities: every employee is encouraged to bring their whole self to work. The company's senior leadership team is 50% female, and it was recently named a 2023 "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation."

Nabyl Alvarez, Vice President of People & Culture, said, "At Procede Software, people and culture are at the core of everything we do. We believe that when we have the right people in place, we can focus on big ideas that move the company forward." Alvarez continued, "We are proud to see our commitment to culture recognized by the San Diego U-T and thankful to the incredible Procede team. Afterall, it's their contributions that make it such a great place to work!"

About the San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces List

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Places to Work list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection are among them.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

You can view a full list of companies named to the list on the San Diego Union-Tribune website.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

